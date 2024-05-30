Club pulls out of Southern Inland comp mid-season, forcing draw reshape

A tough year for Deniliquin has taken another turn for the worst with the Drovers withdrawing from the Southern Inland season.
After initially discussing the possibility of having teams in both first and second grade this year, the club will no longer have any involvement in the season.
Making a big push to come out of recess and return to first grade for the first time in over two decades last season, where they finished in fifth, Deniliquin made the call they would be unable to commit to having a first grade side in February.
Instead they were placed in the third grade draw.
However the player number issues that precipitated not playing first grade have continued to plague the club.
As such they made the call to withdraw completely this week.
President Nathan Holahan said it was a decision made with tremendous regret.
"This decision was not taken lightly however for reasons outside of the club's control, the uncertainty surrounding the availability of our playing group was simply not sustainable," Holahan said in a statement.
"Many of our players are now working weekends and are therefore unavailable to play on Saturdays."
Holahan thanked coach Joe Gogarty, the Drovers committee, sponsors and old boys for their help this season.
Deniliquin did not have any involvement in the 2022 season due to a lack of numbers.
However after relying on an influx of Fijian players to help make their return to first grade, Holahan is looking for a different approach to return to the field next year.
"Our club's focus now turns to 2025," he said.
"In particular our key objectives are to recruit more local players and support our talented juniors.
"Our ultimate goal is to ensure the mighty Deniliquin Drovers return to the on-field force we once were."
Deniliquin's withdrawal means there are just four teams in the third grade competition.
Hay are now on top of the adjusted last with three wins from as many games.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.