Basketball Wagga has strong showing at Southern League Junior finals

Basketball Wagga staked their claim as an association on the rise following their strong results at the Basketball NSW Southern Junior League finals.
The association came away from the finals with one division title while another two teams finished runner-up in their respective divisions.
The under 12's Blaze team were crowned division three champions after they claimed a 27-point win in their grand final.
Meanwhile, the under 16's and under 14's Heat teams narrowly fell short of grand final glory after going down in their respective deciders.
In total five of Basketball Wagga's nine teams qualified for the finals series and president Scott Gray agreed it had been a strong showing from their association.
"Yeah definitely," Gray said.
"Particularly as a follow on from last year where we spoke about rebuilding the girls.
"To see another under 12's girls team not only participate, but come away with the div three grand final win was a big highlight for me.
"A lot of them are bottom age, so only four of them will move up a division next year and six of them can qualify to play again in that age group.
"While they won div three this year, I think they are a red hot crack at moving up a division next year and giving that a bit of a shake as well.
"The under 16 boys were also a big highlight, we expected them to compete pretty heavily in division one and they didn't let us down.
"They finished the regular season in third, but they won two games on the Saturday to then qualify for the grand final.
"Unfortunately they went down to Albury in the end, but they were a hell of a team and they lost a few players at the start of the year.
"There was probably three players that were in that squad that either moved or pulled out because of injury.
"A lot of those boys will move up to the under 18's next year and join the rest of the team that made the 16's grand final last year.
"So they will be another team to watch next year."
Results
Under 18's Blaze - Fourth
Under 18's Heat - Sixth
Under 16's Heat Orange - Third
Under 16's Heat Blue - Second (Albury 85 d Wagga Heat 74)
Under 14's Blaze - Fifth
Under 14's Heat Orange - Second (Merimbula 66 d Wagga Heat 37)
Under 14's Heat Blue - Fifth
Under 12's Blaze - Premiers (Wagga Heat 55 d Canberra Nationals White 28)
Under 12's Heat - Seventh
