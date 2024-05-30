Next step taken in fraud, bestiality video claims towards District Court

Prosecutors expect to have charges laid against a former Border policeman involving fraud and bestiality video allegations ready for trial within weeks.
Defence lawyer Chirag Patel told Albury Local Court registrar Wendy Howard that charge certification for Kritan Vimal Vikash Kutti was expected to be ready to proceed on July 2.
Once certification is completed, the charges against Kutti will be set for committal to the District Court for either trial or sentence.
Kutti, who was not required to be in court, initially had been represented by a Sydney-based lawyer, but the case was taken over by Mr Patel about a month ago.
At the previous mention of the case, a Director of Public Prosecutions representative said the prosecution brief was close to being completed.
Kutti, 34, of Nicholson Parade in the far south-western Sydney suburb of Spring Farm, previously pleaded not guilty to dishonestly, for gain, damage property by fire or explosion, dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception or cause disadvantage by deception, do act with intent to pervert the course of justice and possess bestiality material.
It has been alleged that Kutti set fire to a 2011 Mazda 3 at Oaklands on April 27, 2023, between 4.15am and 4.45am.
He is then accused of making a false insurance claim for that car for $17,650, again at Oaklands, between April 30 and June 19, 2023.
The third summary-offence charge alleges that Kutti made a false car theft report to police so was "intending to pervert the course of justice" at Oaklands on April 27, 2023, between 8.30am and 12pm.
Kutti's charging followed the launch of a police strike force after two vehicles were suspiciously destroyed by fire in the Albury region.
The constable ultimately was charged over just the one car. He was arrested in Sydney on Monday, January 22.
The remaining charge alleges that Kutti had 16 videos "defined as bestiality" in his possession at Campsie in inner south-western Sydney on June 28, 2023.
