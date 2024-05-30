Boorooma servo builders go bust eight weeks away from completion

Northern suburbs residents were only eight weeks away from walking into their new local servo, but the building company responsible for constructing the centre has gone bust.
The Boorooma Service Station was set to open in July 2024, but construction has now stopped as builder Stevens Construction entered voluntary administration.
The Central Coast-based construction company had employed Wagga contractors to the project, some of whom The Daily Advertiser understands are owed more than $70,000.
"Unprecedented disruptions have led to skyrocketing building costs, reduced productivity, and critical shortages of materials and skilled labour," the Stevens Construction website said.
"These factors have collectively placed immense pressure on Stevens Construction, making continued operations unsustainable."
Work on the service station has now been suspended, along with the company's nine other NSW projects.
Stevens Construction has engaged administrators BRI Ferrier who will issue a report in the coming days.
"Since their appointment earlier this week, administrators have been working through the various Stevens Constructions projects across NSW, including the Boorooma project in Wagga, with a view to securing the best outcome for creditors and stakeholders on each one," a spokesperson from Stevens Construction said.
"The construction projects are complex and this process will take time.
"The assessment of the Boorooma project is at an early stage and the administrators are not yet in a position to say what the outcome will be."
The property developer Ben Dunn told The Daily Advertiser that he knows as much as has been made public.
An IGA, liquor store Boorooma Cellars, dog wash and cafe were also set to open at the site.
