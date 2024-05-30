Sadness but fierce sense of pride at farewell for long-serving officer Les Nugent

Dozens of police officers, family and friends farewelled Senior Sergeant Les Nugent at a moving ceremony in Albury on Wednesday, May 29.
Senior Sergeant Nugent, 71, who had served as a NSW policeman for more than half a century, received Police Honours at the service at St Matthew's Church at 1.30pm.
He had died peacefully at his Albury home on May 14, aged 71, after a battle with illness.
Officers from across the state attended, as well as many retired officers from Senior Sergeant Nugent's former workplaces at Sydney, Gundagai, Tamworth and Goulburn.
Friend of many years Superintendent Paul Smith, of Albury, said despite the sadness, there was a fierce sense of pride among the officers present.
"Of course it was a sad day but we were celebrating the life of Les, celebrating his huge contribution," Superintendent Smith said.
"On the date of his death he was the longest serving sworn officer in the NSW police force.
"It was very solemn but, I can tell you, there was a fierce sense of pride there - he's a role model.
"There was a lot of pride in recognition of his 52 years, nine months, of diligent and ethical service that stands as a role model for every police officer wherever you are."
The service was attended by NSW Police deputy commissioner Paul Pisanos and assistant commissioner Joseph Cassar.
"There were a lot of retired police there as well, friends that he worked with over those many years," Superintendent Smith said.
Senior Sergeant Nugent worked his final shift at the Albury station in December 2021, but remained an officer on long service leave and then sick leave at the time of his death.
