Blaze that destroyed Riverina home under investigation

The cause of an early morning fire that tore through a Riverina home on Thursday is being investigated.
Emergency services were called to a home on London Hill Road at Beckom, located northwest of Wagga, about 1.30am on Thursday morning following reports of a structure fire.
NSW Ambulance crews responded to the scene but no one required transfer to hospital and no injuries have been reported.
A spokesperson for the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said crews battled the fire until it was finally extinguished at 3am.
Crews then left the scene about 3.55am.
"We were called to a single-storey home which was fully involved in fire," the spokesperson said.
Despite firefighters' best efforts, the home could not be saved.
"The home has been destroyed," the spokesperson said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been identified and an investigation is under way.
