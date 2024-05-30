The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Blaze that destroyed Riverina home under investigation

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 30 2024 - 12:24pm, first published 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A single storey home in Beckom has been destroyed by fire. File picture
A single storey home in Beckom has been destroyed by fire. File picture

The cause of an early morning fire that tore through a Riverina home on Thursday is being investigated.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.