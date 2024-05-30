The Daily Advertisersport
Bushpigs to take confidence from the past as they look to repeat history

MM
By Matt Malone
May 30 2024 - 3:00pm
First-year Charles Sturt University midfielder Ollie Wortley (left) tackles Temora co-captain Clancy Mackey last week. Wortley will miss this week after returning home to Victoria. Picture by Les Smith
CHARLES Sturt University co-coach Trent Cohalan says the Bushpigs will take confidence from recent history as they look to upset The Rock-Yerong Creek for a third straight year.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

