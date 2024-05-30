'This is a journey': Goannas coach confident they can compete with top duo

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Nelson Foley remains confident the Goannas are able to match it with the two competition favourites.
The Goannas suffered their second 10-goal loss of the season over the weekend after they allowed Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to kick 10 of the last 12 goals of the game.
The result follows on from their 61-point loss to Collingullie-Wagga back in round two in which they were no match for a dominant Demons outfit.
The Lions and Demons have proved to be a class above the chasing pack so far this year, however Foley said he was confident they could take it to the leading duo in the back half of the year.
"Our mantra right from the start of pre-season has been that this is a journey," Foley said.
"We're a completely new list and we are a young side, we'll judge ourselves on where we are come August-September.
"That's what we are aiming for and we want to know that we are taking steps and climbing the ladder every single week.
"We've got a pretty clear structure and goal that we are trying to work towards.
"We feel that as long as we're climbing that every single week that come August-September, we are going to be right there taking it up to those two sides."
Unlike the Demons game, the Goannas found themselves in the contest until halfway through the third quarter where the Lions began to pile on the goals.
Foley felt there was a fair bit to learn from the loss, however he said there were also some positives to take away from the defeat.
"We felt like there was patches of that game where we were right on top," he said.
"We came out in the third quarter and felt like we had the momentum completely and got right back in the game.
"Unfortunately a few lapses really cost us, a couple of late goals against us going into halftime gave them a bit of a cushion.
"It probably made it a bridge too far and they just showed their class right at the end of that game, they really made the most of their opportunities and probably piled on a little bit of a score.
"From our point of view I'm really positive on it and I think we showed that our best is absolutely good enough.
"We had patches of the game where we felt like we were certainly the better team, but there is room for improvement for us."
One of the positives for the Goannas was the performance of defender turned forward Lewis Pulver who finished with five goals.
Foley said he was delighted with how Pulver performed and he believed that the teenager had found a new home up forward for the remainder of the season.
"I'm so happy with how Lewis played," he said.
"We made the move a couple of weeks ago to throw him up forward and he just looks so dangerous every week.
"He kicked five, so it's really nice for him to get a return and to see the reward for effort.
"He got absolutely manhandled out there as well so it was pretty clear they saw him as a threat.
"For him to work through that and work through some really heavy attention from a big body defence was a absolute credit to him.
"I'm really excited to see what Lewis can do for the rest of the year."
The Goannas travel to Kindra Park on Sunday to face Coolamon in what is effectively a contest for third-seed behind the Lions and Demons.
Ethan Schiller was a late omission for the Goannas in their clash against the Lions and Foley was hopeful he would be right to play against the Hoppers.
"He hadn't trained all week as he copped a fair corky in his back," he said.
"We gave him right until the morning of until he made the decision, but unfortunately he was no good."
Foley was also hopeful of having key forward Dean Lord back in the side in the near future who has missed their past three games due to unavailability with family commitments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.