Mater Dei forward awarded Carroll Cup's inaugural Marc Geppert Medal

Mater Dei Catholic College forward Harrison Wheeler etched his name into the Carroll Cup history books after being awarded the inaugural Marc Geppert Medal for player of the series.
Wheeler starred for Mater Dei throughout their round games kicking 17 goals which also saw him finish the series as the leading goal kicker.
His highlights include a best on ground performance against Kooringal High where he kicked eight goals in Mater Dei's 73-point victory.
He also was best on ground in their final round win over The Riverina Anglican College, where he kicked all four goals in their narrow three-point win.
Wheeler finished on a total of 14 votes while Wagga High School's Caleb Walker finished in second spot with eight votes after polling in three of his four games.
There was a four-way tie for third as Wagga High's Crawford Wadley and Kildare Catholic College trio Hunter Higgins, Coby Bourke and Oscar Perrot all finished with six votes apiece.
While not the result he was after in the grand final against Kildare, Wheeler said it was still an honour to receive the first Marc Geppert Medal.
"Yeah it was pretty good," Wheeler said.
"We just weren't good enough tonight, Kildare was too good for us."
Kildare stamped their authority on the game early after kicking four unanswered goals in the opening term.
Wheeler conceded Mater Dei just weren't able to match it with Kildare.
"They just beat us all around the ground," he said.
"We just weren't good enough."
Wheeler was one of the star players of the competition this year and he was a deserved winner of the medal.
The forward was humble in his assessment of how he performed for Mater Dei.
"I was okay," he said.
"I just did my role for the team."
Wheeler is one of 16 Mater Dei players that will graduate at the end of the year and he revealed it's been enjoyable to play in the competition over the last couple of years.
"Yeah it's been pretty fun," he said.
Kildare's Lachlan Dicker and TRAC's Nate Hamblin both polled five votes while Mater Dei captain Charlie Schneider and Wagga High duo Ashton Wolter and Lachlan Moore all polled four votes.
