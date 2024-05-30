Kildare co-captain just edges out teammate to claim Mark Gooden Medal

Kildare Catholic College co-captain Coby Bourke edged out teammate Oscar Perrot to claim the Mark Gooden Medal for best on ground in the Carroll Cup grand final.
Bourke and Perrot were sensational for Kildare and they both featured heavily among the votes for best on ground.
In the end Bourke polled eight votes to claim the honour ahead of Perrot on seven, while Hunter Higgins, Campbell Mattingly, Ashton Campbell and Josh Allen also claimed votes for Kildare.
Mater Dei captain Charlie Schneider also picked up a vote for his efforts in a losing side.
Bourke will graduate at the end of this year and he agreed it was a special honour to claim the Mark Gooden Medal in his final game for Kildare.
"Yeah I'm feeling great," Bourke said.
"I've been a part of it for the last three years now and it's always a great honour to get it."
The midfielder is one of four Kildare players who has played in their Carroll Cup three-peat and he said it was fantastic to finish his stint at the college with another win.
"It means a lot to me," he said.
"I love Carroll Cup, I love everything about it.
"It's just great footy and it's the best footy I'll ever play.
"I'm really happy about it."
Mater Dei was on the losing end of the result, however Bourke credited their efforts in the grand final.
"They've been a real good side for the past three years," he said.
"They've always had real good players and their structures have held up really well.
"We knew how they were going to come out and play, so we tried to nullify that and they still did really well.
"Every time I've been here they've been here and they've always given it to us, hats off to them and they've done really well."
In the lead up to the grand final, Mater Dei put the pressure on Kildare declaring they were the clear favourites heading into the decider.
Bourke said the side had a chat about their favouritism ahead of the match and he admitted the label hadn't added any extra pressure.
"We spoke before the game how there's no real pressure," he said.
"We were the favourites for a reason, so we were told to be confident not cocky.
"That was the message coming into it."
Despite clearly starring for Kildare, Bourke revealed he had no idea he was in contention for best on ground honours.
"I just went about my game and tried to do my best," he said.
"I just ended up with it and I'm pretty rapt about it."
Vote card one
H Higgins (KCC) 3
O Perrot (KCC) 2
J Allen (KCC) 1
Vote card two
C Bourke (KCC) 3
A Campbell (KCC) 2
C Schneider (MDCC) 1
Vote card three
O Perrot (KCC) 3
C Bourke (KCC) 2
C Mattingly (KCC) 1
Vote card four
C Bourke (KCC) 3
O Perrot (KCC) 2
C Mattingly (KCC) 1
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.