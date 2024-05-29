Kildare complete Carroll Cup three-peat with impressive win over Mater Dei

Kildare Catholic College completed a Carroll Cup three-peat after defeating Mater Dei Catholic College in Wednesday nights grand final by 53 points.
The majority of the damage was done in the first two terms as a straight shooting Kildare kicked seven goals to one in the opening half.
Mater Dei limited the damage in the second half, however Kildare still managed to add a few more goals to the scoreboard as they ran out 10.7 (67) to 2.2 (14) victors.
Kildare were the form side leading into the final and their coach Ryan Price was delighted they could notch up their third straight title.
"We knew going into this game that it was probably going to be a lot closer than what the round game was," Price said.
"But we got the jump on them early and then we never looked back, the boys put in a really good performance tonight."
Kildare had their kicking boots on early as they headed into quarter time at 4.0 following goals to Coby Bourke, Tyler Jordan, Campbell Mattingly and Riley Bradshaw.
They then continued on the second term as Mattingly kicked his second and third goals for the game while Oscar Perrot also hit the scoreboard for Kildare.
Reuben McGill kicked the lone goal for Mater Dei in the opening half which saw them behind by 35 points at the main break.
Kildare then extended their margin out to 50 points at three-quarter-time following goals to Bourke and Joe O'Connor.
Charlie Schneider had Mater Dei's second of the game early in the final term which also saw an ugly melee break out that resulted in a couple of players being shown yellow cards.
Campbell Mattingly then put the icing on the cake for Kildare as he booted his fourth goal in the final seconds of the game.
Kildare had struggled at times in this competition with their accuracy in front of goal, however they converted their early opportunities to open up a handy lead.
In difficult conditions, Price was pleased with his side's ability to make the most of their early dominance.
"I think it was a week ago where we kicked three times as many points as goals," he said.
"So we are certainly happy and I think we were seven goals straight at one stage.
"If you are kicking straight then you are always going to go okay, so we certainly started on fire."
Bourke was awarded the Mark Gooden Medal for best on ground following a sensational performance while Oscar Perrot was also outstanding for Kildare.
Price praised the performance of the duo while also noting the efforts of some of their other standout players.
"Coby Bourke and Oscar Perrot were outstanding and they've been some of our best players all competition," he said.
"Gus Lyons was good again as was Lochie Field, Campbell Mattingly and Joey Butt.
"I know it's a bit of a cliche but everyone played well."
Bourke, Field, Mattingly and Will Marsh have been part of all three Carroll Cup wins and Price said it was special for the quartet to finish up their schooling on a high note.
"They've been some of our best players for the last three years," he said.
"There's some good boys in year 10 here as well that played in the side, so we've certainly got a lot of players coming through.
"There's a lot of competition for spots at our school which is a great thing and we hold the Carroll Cup in very high regard given it's named after Bishop Carroll especially.
"A lot of kids strive to play Carroll Cup for us so we are in a lucky position, we probably have 65 who want to play and it's great competition for spots.
"It means some miss out which is unfortunate, but overall we are very happy."
Full Time
KCC 4.0 7.0 9.4 10.7 (67)
MDCC 0.1 1.1 1.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS: KCC: C Mattingly 4, C Bourke 2, R Bradshaw, T Jordan, O Perrot, J O'Connor; MDCC: C Schneider, R McGill
BEST: KCC: C Bourke, O Perrot, L Field, G Lyons, C Mattingly J Butt; MDCC: T Wichman, H Wheeler, C O'Reilly, E Drum, C Schneider, H Brown
