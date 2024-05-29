Henschke, Mater Dei reign supreme in Paul Kelly Cup finals

HENSCHKE Primary School and Mater Dei Primary School are through to the regional finals of the Paul Kelly Cup.
Henschke Primary School returned to the top in the boy's division with a 13-point win over Lake Albert Public School in the Wagga final at Robertson Oval on Wednesday night.
Mater Dei Primary School made it three wins from the last four years in the girl's division with a four-point win over South Wagga Public School, 1.6 (12) to 1.2 (8).
Henschke secured their victory with four consecutive goals either side of half-time to run out winners 4.5 (29) to 2.4 (16).
Cooper Bradley was named best-on-ground after a dominant display and he was well supported by Jax Cuttle, Judd McKelvie and Leni Roberson.
Henschke coach Josh Malone was proud of the way his team went about their win.
"They did really well. I'm proud of how they went about it," Malone said.
"We got a good start, which is really important in these games because they're a bit shorter but they fought it out until the end and did well.
"It's a different style of footy for them because it's a smaller ground and they probably like a little bit more space but they are a really strong cohort and they play really well as a team."
Both Henschke and Mater Dei now progress to the regional finals of the Paul Kelly Cup on Wednesday, June 19, where they take on the winners from the Western, Hume and MIA divisions.
Malone expects his team to perform strongly.
"I think so. They're getting better and better with every game so a few more games under their belt will be good and I think they'll go really well," he said.
Kalab Younie and Nate Schofield were two of Lake Albert's better players.
Meantime, Mater Dei returned to the top of the girl's division with a close win over South Wagga.
Both teams scored their goal in the first half before a tense finish saw Mater Dei hold on for victory.
Isabel Baggio, who was Mater Dei's goalkicker, was a deserved best-on-ground winner, while Lacey Macri, Millie Warden and Ruby McPherson were others to shine.
Mater Dei coach Michael Glover was impressed by the girl's performance.
"Extremely proud. They did a terrific job," Glover said.
"Some of them play AFL but they're all good all-round sportspeople.
"We kicked plenty of behinds but we sort of dominated possession both sides of the half so it was good."
He said the girls will enjoy progressing to the regional finals.
"They'll love going onto the next stage and they'll be giving it to the boys team at our school. They'll have bragging rights for that," he said.
Vienna Knight and Charlotte Cole had strong games for South Wagga.
Full-time
Boys final
HENSCHKE PRIMARY SCHOOL 3.3 4.5 (29)
LAKE ALBERT PUBLIC SCHOOL 1.3 2.4 (16)
Goals: (Henschke) J McKelvie, E McIntyre, D Cook-Warren, L Pankhurst; (Lake Albert) N Schofield, C Badling.
Best: (Henschke) C Bradley, J Cuttle, L Roberson, J McKelvie, D Cook-Warren, L Pankhurst; (Lake Albert) N Schofield, C Brooks, K Younie, J Grant, T Dwyer, C Balding.
Girls final
MATER DEI PRIMARY SCHOOL 1.3 1.6 (12)
SOUTH WAGGA PUBLIC SCHOOL 1.0 1.2 (8)
Goals: (Mater Dei) I Baggio; (Lake Albert) R Betts.
Best: (Mater Dei) I Baggio, L Macri, M Warden, R McPherson, L Green, L Parkinson; (Lake Albert) V Knight, C Cole, E Morris, C Kutara-O-Pas, A Oakley, E Joyce-Spencer.
