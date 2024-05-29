The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Henschke, Mater Dei reign supreme in Paul Kelly Cup finals

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 29 2024 - 9:00pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mater Dei Primary School and Henschke Primary School celebrate their respective Paul Kelly Cup wins at Robertson Oval on Wednesday night. Pictures by Les Smith
Mater Dei Primary School and Henschke Primary School celebrate their respective Paul Kelly Cup wins at Robertson Oval on Wednesday night. Pictures by Les Smith

HENSCHKE Primary School and Mater Dei Primary School are through to the regional finals of the Paul Kelly Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.