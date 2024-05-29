Final term breakout brings Kendall Cup home for Mater Dei in tight match

It was as tight a game as any spectator could wish but a four goal last quarter was enough to push Mater Dei Catholic College to Kendall Cup victory.
Both Mater Dei and runners up Kildare Catholic College struggled in front of goal during the first term, with neither school able to find a major score.
The tight back-and-forth continued through the second quarter with wayward kicks and unlucky on-the-line bounces keeping the score locked at the half-time siren.
Whatever the coaches said to their sides during the big break, it was what they needed to hear, and the quality of play improved even further in the last two quarters.
Mater Dei edged just in front of Kildare with one term to play and as the girls found their grooves the goals came flying in.
Ahead and with the game locked away, an on-the-siren kick from Svannah Godde topped the win off for Mater Dei, as they lifted the cup 7.6 (48) to 4.4 (28) winners.
Head coach Steph Noske said she couldn't be more pleased with the game her side played.
"I'm super proud of the girls, we had some 15s that stepped up and played in the opens game too, so we're really proud of them," Noske said.
"Our year 12s and year 11s lead from the start and they were really good across the whole field."
Captain Amity Wood said it was amazing to have taken the Kendall Cup win in her last year at school.
With only a handful of top age players in this year's team she is hopeful the group will continue to be successful in coming years.
The win came extra sweet after losing last year's grand final.
"We have a good side," Wood said.
"I knew it was going to be an even game, Kildare a good but we just stuck to it, played our game and went out hard.
"It was good to have the younger girls come up and play for us, they play well, and it made a big difference in our team to have them come up and play with us."
Pleased to see the ball moving freely across the ground, Wood said the team did well to share the ball, with five goal kickers.
Speaking with coach Noske she helped moved players around the field to find the fourth quarter match ups that proved to be winners.
"It was good to get everyone in the action and share it around," she said.
"I talked to the coach to get everyone fair play, it was good."
Year 11 student Philomena Grigg was named best on ground.
Noske said it was a well deserved accolade.
"She just gets in and gets the ball, her run and carry has been really important for us," she said.
Humble in her award, Grigg said the win was a great team effort from the girls.
Reflecting on their meeting at the gala day earlier in the month she felt the team was more cohesive.
"It was a team effort, we all played really well and we all gelled today, it was really good," Grigg said.
"Last time we played Kildare we were still warming up to the team but I think we played great.
"We had a few rotations [in the last quarter] just adapting to the play but everyone played their role and it just worked out."
This year's final was moved out of school hours and after being played during the day previously, Grigg said it was nice to have a strong crowd to watch them
"Last year we played during school and we didn't get much of a crowd but I think it's great, the atmosphere really makes it a good game, makes it intense," she said.
Noske echoed her sentiments and said the large crowd was a reflection of the growing support and popularity of girls football in the region.
While disappointed to have lost, Kildare coach Cherrie Kendall was impressed with the quality of football played.
MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE 0.1 1.3 3.6 7.6 (48)
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE 0.2 1.3 3.3 4.4 (28)
Goals: (Mater Dei) R Marchioni 3, C Donelan, S Shaw, S Donelan, S Godde; (Kildare) A Hackett 2, M Day, A Willis.
Best: (Mater Dei) P Grigg, A Wood, S Shaw, K Kahuroa, S Godde, Z Hunt; (Kildare) M Day, A Sase, K Logan, B Gregurke, S Watson, T Irvine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.