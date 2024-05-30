AFL NSW-ACT on the hunt for new leader after shock resignation of boss

AFL NSW-ACT boss Tiffany Robertson has resigned.
The state's governing body will be on the hunt for a new leader after the head of AFL NSW-ACT tendered her resignation.
Robertson has been in the role since November 2020 and had the job of steering the organisation throughout the difficult COVID pandemic.
She was acting chief executive for eight months after Sam Graham was promoted before she was officially appointed head of AFL NSW-ACT.
The AFL confirmed her impending departure.
"Head of AFL NSW-ACT, Tiffany Robertson, has decided to finish with the AFL at the end of June after seven years with the game's governing body, including more than four leading the state and territory," a statement read.
"The AFL is grateful for Tiffany's leadership and an unwaveringly positive attitude to getting on with the job of promoting Australian rules football - and its people - across the region and wishes her well on her future endeavours."
Robertson oversaw a controversial period where staff numbers, particularly in Southern NSW, were cut.
In March last year, Robertson stood by the changes at the AFL, going as far to say she could see 'green shoots' of the 'more functional structure'.
"Tiffany has overseen the code in NSW-ACT during an immensely challenging period punctuated by floods, fires, a global pandemic and devastating events such as the Singleton bus tragedy and its impact on football and the community," the statement added.
"Under Tiffany's leadership, footy has bounced back from those challenges, while significant investment in facilities has gone towards helping the game grow. More than $67 million has been invested in priority second tier infrastructure in greater Sydney, including the upgrade of Henson Park to be the home of NAB AFLW in Sydney and the future Showring Oval in the heart of Sydney's Eastern Suburbs.
"Community infrastructure has also benefitted during this time, with more than 40 projects and $110 million invested in community facilities, including increasing female friendly amenities by 77 per cent.
"Tiffany also led the establishment of the NSW Strategic Advisory Group to add capability and experience to drive growth and alignment across the industry and has overseen growth in key segments like Independent schools and community NAB AFL Auskick through this period."
Robertson had been with the AFL since September 2017 after previously working for Tennis Australia and the NFL in community relations and marketing.
