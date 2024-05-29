The Daily Advertiser
Mum with stolen plates, no licence jailed over drive for school supplies

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 30 2024 - 5:00am
A Narrandera mother of two has been handed a jail sentence in the Wagga Local Court over an illegal drive to collect school supplies for her children. File picture
A mother-of-two has been handed a jail sentence over an illegal drive to collect school supplies for her children.

