Mum with stolen plates, no licence jailed over drive for school supplies

A mother-of-two has been handed a jail sentence over an illegal drive to collect school supplies for her children.
Narrandera woman Kirsty Bamblett, 31, appeared via video link in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday facing one count of driving while disqualified and one count of displaying misleading number plates.
Police facts tendered to the court said the incident unfolded back in February.
About 6pm on February 26, Bamblett drove a silver Mazda 3, with stolen number plates into the Mobil Service Station on Whitton Street, Narrandera.
CCTV footage showed her exiting the vehicle and entering the store before returning to the car and driving off.
Police were made aware of the incident and obtained CCTV footage, leading to the woman's identification.
But when police attended her address, Bamblett was not home.
However on looking over the fence, police spotted a silver Mazda 3 with distinctive fade patterns on its roof that matched the CCTV footage parked in the backyard.
Police also noted the number plates on both the front and rear of the vehicle were covered with tarpaulins.
Police later spoke with Bamblett over the phone, after which the stolen number plates were returned to the front yard of their owner.
About 11.40am on March 20, police again spoke with Bamblett at the Narrandera police station and showed her the CCTV footage, however she refused to comment on either the stealing or driving offences.
Looking over Bamblett's criminal record, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking noted she has four drive illicit offences and was on a community corrections order at the time of the offending.
Ms Mudditt said her client is currently serving two prison sentences and is set to be released on parole on November 7, 2025.
However, she told Magistrate Hosking both sentences were "subject to a severity appeal yet to be determined by the District Court".
Ms Mudditt said her client drove "to get school supplies for her children" - aged eight and 11 - but admitted that "wasn't a good reason".
She said Bamblett previously experienced homelessness and the prison sentence was her "first time in custody".
Magistrate Hosking noted the CCO was an aggravating factor and remarked with surprise that a sentencing assessment report (SAR) found Bamblett had a medium to low risk of reoffending.
"That is quite astounding, given your re-offending history," she said.
Magistrate Hosking concluded custody was "the only way" to deal with the matter, sentencing Bamblett to two months behind bars for driving while disqualified, and ordering that be served concurrently with her two existing jail sentences.
Bamblett was convicted for the second charge of displaying misleading number plates, but no further penalty was imposed.
