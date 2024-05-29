'We don't want the story to die with us'

It's The Daily Advertiser editor Andrew Pearson here with your snapshot of what's making news in Wagga, across the Riverina and beyond.
After months of preparation, it's almost time to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Presentation Sisters in Wagga. Sister Barbara Webber tells Emily Anderson the sesquicentenary is particularly special because the sisters know their time is coming to an end.
Meanwhile, Emily also reports all eyes will be on the sky with rain forecast from later today. Riverina farmers who have sown into dry fields are hoping for good falls to take them into winter after what's been a dry May.
Yesterday, after six hearings and thousands of written submissions, a parliamentary committee made 43 recommendations to address birth trauma in the state's hospitals. The inquiry was sparked by concerns out of Wagga Base Hospital and we'll be unpacking the probe's findings further over the next few days.
Still on the health front, Finn Coleman reports the MLHD's stance that it "has no plans to reduce maternity services at Cootamundra Hospital" has left the community confused and calling for clarity.
In sport, our team was at Robertson Oval for last night's Paul Kelly Cup finals and the much-anticipated Carroll Cup grand final.
Have a great Thursday!
