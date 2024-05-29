Tourism town awards held in Wagga, yet no Riverina town made the cut

Tourists visiting Wagga can enjoy the once-ninth best beach in Australia, but they'll have to head to the south coast to visit the state's top tourist towns.
Wagga hosted the annual Destination and Visitor Economy Conference which welcomed attendees from the state's local councils to discuss the tourism industry, on May 28 to 30.
Although the city played host to the conference, it was not included in the finalist list of the NSW Top Tourism Town Awards, presented on Wednesday May 29.
"The finalists were the applicants," chair of the NSW Top Tourism Award Natalie Bramble said.
"We hope to see their [Wagga's] applications in future years."
South coast towns Huskisson, Berry and Kiama took out the top spot in each of the three categories: tiny town, small town and top town.
No Riverina towns were on any of the finalist lists.
If Wagga had applied, it would have come under the "top tourism town" category which is open to towns or cities with over 5000 residents.
Bathurst and Orange were among the finalists in this category.
"The good thing about the Top Tourism Town awards is that it actually activates the town to think about their itinerary," Ms Bramble said.
While Wagga did not apply in 2024, executive director for NSW Tourism Industry Paula Martin said the city has applied in previous years.
"I think Wagga is in a unique position to really apply, and even take out an award for next year," Ms Martin said.
"You've got wines, you've got great food experiences, and you're really harnessing the strengths of the region.
The winners were presented by NSW minister for jobs and tourism John Graham at the Wagga Civic Centre.
Applications to the NSW Top Tourism Awards are made by local councils or chamber of commerce.
Winner - Huskisson
Silver - Broke
Bronze - Eugowra
Winner - Berry
Silver - Merimbula
Bronze - Gloucester
Winner - Kiama
Silver - Ballina
Bronze - Newcastle
Judges' Commendation - Murwillumbah
