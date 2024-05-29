Kildare secure fourth straight Currie Cup title in extra-time thriller

Kildare Catholic College secured their fourth straight Currie Cup title after defeating Mater Dei Catholic College in a extra-time thriller.
A late goal to Kildare's Jed Corbett in the final seconds of regular time locked the scores at 3.6 (24) apiece which forced the final to extra time.
Neither team was able to hit the scoreboard during the opening five minutes of extra time, however a goal to Jesse Wright early in the second phase proved to be the winner as Kildare prevailed 4.6 (30) to 3.6 (24).
Kildare had trailed for the majority of the game and co-coach David Kennedy was lost for words following their heroic comeback.
"I'm extremely proud of the boys," Kennedy said.
"They persevered and there were probably times in the game where you could've almost given it to Mater Dei.
"But they persevered and they pushed through, what a game of footy."
Mater Dei had the control of the contest early though goals to Nate Suckling and Indy Wallett which saw them ahead by eight points at halftime.
Kildare would get their first goal of the game during the third quarter through Corbett which narrowed the margin to five points with a term to play.
However a goal to Oliver Roberts from the boundary early in the last had Mater Dei ahead by nearly two goals.
Joey Maloney hit back for Kildare at the five-minute mark which brought the margin to back within a kick.
The game had looked to be lost for Kildare, however Corbett's thrilling goal sent the game into extra time.
It was a thrilling fightback for Kildare in the fourth quarter and Kennedy said there were a fair few emotions he was going through when Corbett tied the game.
"It's kind of hard to process what I was going through," he said.
"I guess I was just trying to keep a straight head and trying to think of what we do next, but when Jed kicks that goal I couldn't keep it in.
"I was up and about but knew we were going into extra time so I had to switch back on.
"We didn't want to end it there, we'd pushed this far so let's keep it going and finish this."
Kildare had prevailed by 25 points in their earlier game against Mater Dei and Kennedy revealed that had also been a close contest prior to them kicking away late.
"It was a close game early on this year as well," he said.
"We were tied up at three-quarter-time and I think again it was just that last push, it's been a theme of our team this year.
"We've always just finished well and pushed through well at the end, but a big part of that happening was one of their better players Boston Macri going down.
"I think we capitalised on that, but with both sides full strength today it could've gone either way.
"It was a flip of the coin and we were just lucky the dice rolled our way."
Kildare captain Hayden Donohue was awarded the Jock Currie medal for best on ground following a sensational performance.
Kennedy was proud of the way Donohue led the side in a thrilling contest.
"I was very happy with how he played today," he said.
"He was our skipper and he led from the front, he did really well.
"Jed Corbett I probably don't praise him enough, but he did extremely well scoring that goal.
"Our whole backline were under pressure and they kept their composure and they attacked the ball.
"That's all you can ask from your team, it's the grand final so all we want is for everyone to give their best effort and everyone did."
Kennedy noted how close the competition had been this year and he felt it could've easily gone to both Mater Dei or The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC).
Full Time
KCC 0.1 0.5 1.5 3.6 3.6 4.6 (30)
MDCC 1.1 2.1 2.4 3.6 3.6 3.6 (24)
GOALS: KCC: J Corbett 2, J Maloney, J Wright; MDCC: N Suckling, I Wallett, O Roberts
BEST: KCC: H Donohue, B Walsh, J Corbett, J Maloney, T Bourne, H Inglis; MDCC: J Russell, W Smith, X Irvine, B Smith, B Macri, R Smith
