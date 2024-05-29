Drugged-up disqualified P-plater caught speeding kicked off the road

A disqualified former Junee P-plater has been ordered off the road for a year after he was caught driving on drugs more than 20 kilometres above the speed limit last year.
Korey Raymond Johnson, 34, was sentenced in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday over one count of driving with an illicit drug in his system over an incident at Mount Austin in November 2023.
About 7.22pm on November 10, 2023, Johnson was driving east down Leavenworth Drive, Mt Austin, when police detected him hitting speeds up to 73kmh in a 50kmh zone.
Police stopped Johnson, and after speaking with him he produced his digital NSW P2 drivers licence - however there were no P plates on his vehicle at the time.
Johnson undertook and passed a roadside alcohol breath test, but a subsequent drug test returned a positive result for methamphetamines.
Police arrested Johnson and took him to Wagga police station where he was cautioned.
During questioning, Johnson admitted to taking "meth" with a pipe at his home at 8pm the previous evening.
Police read him his rights and took a second oral fluid sample that later returned a positive result for methamphetamine and MDMA.
Johnson was ordered to attend court and issued penalty notices for exceeding the speed limit and not displaying P plates.
In the Wagga court this week, Johnson entered guilty pleas through his solicitor Jessica Munro.
Police facts and his criminal record were tendered to the court, with Magistrate Rebecca Hosking noting he was a "habitual offender" with two recent incidents of driving with illicit substances in his system.
Ms Munro conceded that her client's record did not entitle him to any leniency, but said in his favour, "he has pleaded guilty at the earliest available opportunity".
The court heard Johnson is currently receiving $670 a fortnight from Centrelink and is currently unable to work.
Ms Munro said Johnson is also "on strict bail for another matter" and also caring for his mum who has terminal cancer in Sydney.
The court heard the offender's licence was already disqualified until August 2024.
Magistrate Hosking agreed with Ms Munro that Johnson's record did not go in his favour and said the disqualification to be imposed should not be reduced.
"His history and his driving record suggest he's not safe to the community," she said.
Johnson was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
