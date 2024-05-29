Lumsden Cup heads to Mater Dei after third straight 15s girls victory

MATER Dei Catholic College have claimed a third straight under 15 girls grand final victory.
A strong start ensured Mater Dei were never bothered on their way to a 5.11 (41) to 1.1 (7) win over Kildare Catholic College in the grand final at Robertson Oval on Wednesday.
Adding extra satisfaction to the three-peat was the fact the competition carried the name of Mater Dei teacher and coach Michelle Lumsden for the first time.
Mater Dei coach Steph Noske was thrilled that the school was able to win what is now known as the Lumsden Cup for the third time.
"Really good to see," Noske said.
"I've got big shoes to fill, filling Michelle Lumsden's spot as the coach today but I'm really proud of the girls that they can continue on this tradition for Mater Dei.
"I'm very proud of the girls for today's effort, proud of the whole squad that played in all the round games but particularly proud of these girls, they came out here and tried really hard today and got off to a good start and didn't give up, it was really good to see."
Mater Dei were the dominant side in the round games and it carried into the Wednesday's final.
They raced to a 14-point lead at quarter time and led by 40 points at the final change with Kildare still to score.
To Kildare's credit, they rallied in the final term and kicked their first goal and cut back the margin.
Noske believes the strong start went a long way towards getting the win.
"I think the strong start was definitely positive," she said.
"We probably came out harder at the start and kept up our good form.
"It was a little bit surprising that we got off to such a good start but it was a credit to the girls working really hard and working really well as a team."
Mater Dei captain Kewa Kahuroa was named best-on-ground for her dominant performance that also included two goals.
Alice Williams also kicked two goals, while team captain Ava Spencer was another standout.
Noske said the under 15 girls love getting the opportunity to play in the series.
"They love it," she said.
"They all get really exciting and obviously the girls who missed out were very disappointed but they've got a few opportunities next year to play in this comp or the Kendall Cup so that will be good for them.
"The girls get really excited to come down here and play."
Ava Cunningham was best for Kildare.
Full-time
MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE 2.2 3.5 5.10 5.11 (41)
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 (7)
Goals: (Mater Dei) K Kahuroa 2, A Williams 2, S Shaw; (Kildare) M McIntyre.
Best: (Mater Dei) K Kahuroa, A Spencer, A Williams, S Shaw, M Stephen, A Hunt; (Kildare) A Cunningham, M Mathews, A Jordan, A Clark, F Withers, M McIntyre.
