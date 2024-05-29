The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Lumsden Cup heads to Mater Dei after third straight 15s girls victory

MM
By Matt Malone
May 29 2024 - 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mater Dei Catholic College's Lumsden Cup team celebrate their grand final victory at Robertson Oval on Wednesday. Picture by Matt Malone
Mater Dei Catholic College's Lumsden Cup team celebrate their grand final victory at Robertson Oval on Wednesday. Picture by Matt Malone

MATER Dei Catholic College have claimed a third straight under 15 girls grand final victory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.