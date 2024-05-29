150 years of Mount Erin: Sisters know they're nearing their end

At the ripe age of 16, Barbara Webber made the decision to devote her life to God and become a sister.
Six decades later, and the Wagga Catholic still spends every day helping those in need.
But for the past few months, she's been preparing Mount Erin Heritage Centre for the 150th anniversary of the Presentation Sisters in Wagga.
Sister Barbara said the sesquicentenary is particularly special because the sisters know their time is coming to an end.
"We didn't want that story to die with us, so we decided to set up this heritage centre," she said.
"The story is such a wonderful story, we want it to continue on."
That story is a story of the five Catholic sisters who arrived in Wagga from Kildare, Ireland, to set up a convent and school in 1874.
The convent was Mount Erin which is now part of Kildare Catholic College, and is known among the Presentation Sisters as "the motherhouse".
Over the years the sisters also founded Mater Dei Catholic College, Kildare Catholic College, Mount Erin Boarding School, Henschke Primary School, Sacred Heart Primary School, Kooringal Public School, St Joseph's Primary School, and Wagga Wagga Public School.
The sisters grew in number and eventually established school throughout the Riverina - including Hay, Tarcutta, Berrigan, Ganmain, Urana and Young - and around Australia.
"In celebrating 150 years, we are really celebrating the lives of all those women who had the courage to come and establish Mount Erin," Sister Barbara said.
"But each one of those women have given of their best and their talents to spread the word of God."
Since 1874, there have been approximately 250 Presentation Sisters in Australia. Yet only 33 remain today - the oldest being 100, and the youngest 64.
"I just feel very honoured and proud to be a Presentation Sister and to be here able to celebrate 150 years," Sister Barbara said.
Although she says there's a natural sadness to the Presentation Sisters coming to an end, the sisters are still active members in their community and continue to care for others.
"There is a certain amount of sadness, but we really haven't got time to feel sad, we're too busy living today, and who knows what tomorrow brings," Sister Barbara said.
"We are facing the ending very courageously and with a lot of enthusiasm and gratitude of what has been and what is still to come."
Sister Susan Miller lives in Sydney but has travelled to Wagga to join the sisters in celebrations.
Like Sister Barbara, she has recognised that the Presentation Sisters won't be around in another 150 years.
She said they want to continue to do whatever they can do, for as long as they can.
For many of the sisters, this means working with women and children who experience gender-based violence.
"Ministry is different in the sense that it's what the individual sister believes she should be involved in," she said.
"Caring for the and working with those who are marginalised ... that kind of beckoned to me."
Centre archivist Patrick Donohue said that this devotion to helping the vulnerable is derived from the sisters' founder Nano Nagle in Ireland.
The sisterhood focused on giving education to young girls because until then, girls education was not valued in society.
"They've always had a very strong focus on defending and sticking up for the rights of minorities," he said.
"They've always self identified in being defenders for people who can't defend themselves."
On Thursday May 30, Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout has invited the sisters to a mayoral reception to celebrate their 150 years.
The following day, schools affiliated with the Presentation Sisters are sending representatives to Mount Erin grounds to have a tree planting ceremony.
A public ceremony will be held in Kildare Hall for before an afternoon tea at Mount Erin on Saturday, June 1.
The public festivities take place from 1 to 5pm.
