Premiership ruckman on the verge of senior return for ladder-leading Lions

Premiership ruckman Jacob Olsson could be on the verge of an imminent return for ladder leaders Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Olsson took to the field for the first time this season in reserve grade for the Lions on Sunday in their 23-point loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
The experienced ruckman kicked two goals and was named among their best in his first game since the Lions preliminary final loss last September.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was impressed with what he saw from Olsson, however he was unsure when he might return to the first grade side.
"It's a great question, he didn't look too shabby to start off with," Martyn said.
"Unfortunately our opportunities dried up a little bit towards the end of the game and it was probably a disappointing finish for the two's.
"From my perspective I think he's built enough credits in the bank, but being the person he is he wants to make sure he dots the I's and crosses the T's and earns his spot.
"Rather than it just being given and him walking into it."
Martyn could have a few headaches this week in regards to selection as he was also expecting Connor Krebser, Kirk Mahon and Jesse Lander to be back available.
With no fresh injuries picked up during their win over MCUE, Martyn conceded he'd have some tough decisions to make ahead of their clash against Turvey Park on Sunday.
"It's a great problem to have," he said.
"There's going to be some unlucky players who potentially miss out, but it's great to have that issue."
Jack Powell was a late omission for their clash against the Goannas, however Martyn revealed that he'd also be right to face the Bulldogs.
"He just had a minor ailment with his knee," he said.
"He'll be fine for this week."
Jack McCaig and Tom Sase were both among the best for the Lions in their 60-point win over the Goannas, however Martyn also credited the efforts of some of their top tier players.
"I thought Matty Hamblin was outstanding," he said.
"We don't give him the accolades he deserves because we just expect a really high level of footy from him.
"But I think there was a passage there where he took it out of the middle and he had three bounces and just looked untouchable.
"I thought Tommy B (Banuelos) too was sensational, he's probably in Matty's ilk where we just expect a really high standard from him all the time and he always delivers.
"When it's those one-on-one moments and it's his turn to capitalise, he more than not does.
"I think we've got to give credit where credit's due to those two boys."
