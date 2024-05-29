'Deeply embedding' in the community to combat rural paediatrics crisis

"For us the main priority is that kids stop falling through the cracks in country areas," said Royal Far West CEO, Jacqui Emery.
There is a crisis in paediatric services in the state's rural and remote areas, including Wagga, where parents of children with developmental and mental health conditions - such as those referred for language delay, ADHD, autism, anxiety and learning difficulties - face a more than 18-month wait list to see specialists.
However, children's charity, Royal Far West (RFW) is lobbying the state government ahead of this year's budget to expand RFW's developmental assessment and treatment service, with the establishment of two new rurally based paediatric assessment clinics in Wagga Wagga and Dubbo.
This will address the long wait lists faced by patients that have been left with few alternative and affordable options.
Ms Emery visited Wagga on Wednesday, May 29 to meet with local paediatrician Dr Owen Sainsbury to discuss the RFW submission and address the questions that had arisen.
The clinics would be specialist services, looking at children that have "quite complex needs".
Ms Emery said the Local Health District (LHD) and Primary Health Network (PHN) were trying to address lower level needs, but the growing number of kids with the most complex circumstances and environments, were the ones that require the help.
"They need the right kind of service to support those requirements and that's where a service like ours fits in," said Ms Emery.
"So it's a paediatric multidisciplinary service."
Ms Emery described the current process for patients as being identified as having a problem from an educator, being taken to a GP and then referred to a paediatrician, before being referred to Royal Far West for a more holistic view.
"What we're trying to do is to bring those specialist services that currently exist in Sydney, out to the regions," said Ms Emery.
"It's just really an expansion of [our current services], so that we can see more kids and see them closer to home.
"We know that as these complexities increase, it's harder and harder [for patients] to make their way to Sydney for treatment."
Dr Sainsbury said there were multiple advantages of having a local specialist service for families that struggle with transport, costs or other commitments.
"It's the ones who can't wait, who struggle to wait that long, they're the ones that really benefit from having a service like this one," he said.
The clinics would be in collaboration with the local health districts - Murrumbidgee and Western - and would provide assessment and support to an additional 1000 children with developmental delays across the two districts, where 60 per cent of current referrals come from.
Ms Emery said the service would see RFW more deeply embedded in the community and providing wraparound support, from assessment, to treatment, to transition.
"We really just want to strengthen what's here ... we can actually build the capacity of the local workforce in this particular area of specialty ... with paediatricians, local allied health, families as well," she said,
Dr Sainsbury said the partnership was an amazing opportunity and noted the overall benefits to the Wagga paediatrics system that would be felt.
"There is a model in community health .. tier one [and two] is what's happening in the community, the GPs ... tier three is the general paediatricians in the hospital ... and tier four is that tertiary level service that is available through referral," he said.
"The project is going to be aiming towards ... [mainly] tier four support ... what this does is it helps with that huge backlog that we're getting of kids who have their needs identified and are waiting and waiting and waiting.
"The whole idea of this will be to reduce that wait list by a considerable margin so that they don't get worse and worse while they're waiting."
Dr Sainsbury said there will be a trickle down effect felt everywhere, which he hopes includes the attraction and retention of more health professionals to the region.
Ms Emery, Dr Sainsbury, Royal Far West, paediatricians, and most importantly the patients, will now have to wait for the NSW Government's budget on June 18, to see if there is any money coming their way.
"We want to see [rural and remote paediatrics] addressed in policy and funding in this next budget cycle," Ms Emery said.
"If we're fortunate enough to be successful with our pre-budget submission, well we would love to do that work."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.