Marrar are so close they can touch the wins, but they've only grabbed one

They're not topping the ladder but this is still Marrar's best netball team in years.
Despite having just one win on the board for 2023, Bombers coach Kadison Hofert said this team is the best she's seen at the club.
Less than half the team played for the club's top side last season and while it's taking time to adjust, Hofert isn't concerned.
Morale remains high among the playing group and with players taking on key roles the side hasn't had before, it's been a learning experience for all involved.
Add in a cohort of teenagers, whose game is still maturing, and Hofert said the team is an investment in the club's future.
"When we sign those young girls like Ava [Pritchett] or Summer [Griffiths] or Svannah [Godde]. that was a big thing for us, to get those younger girls," Hofert said.
"We want to work with them and then keep them around the club for a couple years because we're not far off now and they're that young, so with two years playing together, who knows what they'll be like."
Arriving to round nine after a bye, Hofert said the week off came at a good time.
Utilising the time to build morale, the group has continued to build relationships off the court.
Taking the squad through alternative training sessions, she hopes to beat the mid-season predictability and slump.
"We're such a new team, so it's super important for us to do those training sessions where we do pilates or yoga or something to change it up so you can all get to know each other and feel the team morale.
"I think if you're connecting off the court, that's going to show it on the court.
"I know we haven't got the results we've wanted to get but this is definitely the best team I've had up Marrar since I've been there."
For the second year in a row, the Bombers have struggled to win games they've been competitive in.
During the 2023 season they had six games decided by less than 10 goals.
In their seven games so far this year, the six they have lost have all been within 10 goals.
A two goal loss to North Wagga, after leading at half time, was a good lesson for the team but also a confidence boost.
"I think the only three games where we really didn't perform were our biggest losses," she said.
"I'm still trying to build belief in them all that we can do it, but everyone's still getting around each other.
Shooter Kaitlin Staines was one of the club's biggest off-season signings and has provided a new target for the team.
Years since the Bombers had a tall target under the ring, Hofert said it's tempting to bomb the ball into her from the circle edge.
While it works at times, good defenders have been able to pick the pass and she'd like to see the players resist being too predictable with their passes into the circle.
Their two goal loss to North Wagga was an outstanding example of what they're capable of.
"I think our performance against North Wagga was unreal, we just couldn't hold on for the four quarters," she said.
"It was a huge confidence boost because I'm pretty sure the week before we played The Rock, where we lost by ten and I guess that came a little bit as a shock, they have done great recruiting, so to come up to North Wagga and be up pretty much the whole game was massive.
"We know we can do it I think it's just pushing for those four quarters but I'm super happy with everyone that's in my team."
Welcoming Coleambally to Langtry Oval this weekend, Hofert is hopeful the side will earn their second win of the year over the bottom of the ladder Blues.
Marrar v Coleambally at Langtry Oval
Barellan v North Wagga at Barellan Sports Ground
Northern Jets v East Wagga-Kooringal at Ariah Park Recreation Ground
Charles Sturt University v The Rock-Yerong Creek at Peter Hastie Oval
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.