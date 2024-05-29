The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Marrar are so close they can touch the wins, but they've only grabbed one

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
May 29 2024 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar's Summer Griffiths takes a pass during their win over CSU. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Marrar's Summer Griffiths takes a pass during their win over CSU. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

They're not topping the ladder but this is still Marrar's best netball team in years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.