The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Surge in respiratory problems, RSV driving Murrumbidgee's ED traffic

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 29 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resident Peter Douglas has a painful disease that sees him seek regular treatment at Wagga Base Hospital. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Resident Peter Douglas has a painful disease that sees him seek regular treatment at Wagga Base Hospital. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Despite respiratory infections on the rise across the Riverina, creating more patients for hospitals, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has improved its performance over the last three months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.