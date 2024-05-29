Surge in respiratory problems, RSV driving Murrumbidgee's ED traffic

Despite respiratory infections on the rise across the Riverina, creating more patients for hospitals, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has improved its performance over the last three months.
The Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Healthcare Quarterly Report from January to March 2024 shows public hospitals in the MLHD improved planned surgery and emergency care wait times.
Over that time period 1862 planned surgeries were performed across the district and all were performed on time.
The number of patients on the elective surgery waiting list has increased for the first time in two years, however, wait times for semi-urgent and non-urgent surgeries have decreased significantly.
Executive Director Medical Services Professor Len Bruce those statistics come as great news for the MLHD.
"We're really, really happy with the result," he said.
"All our urgent planed procedures were performed on time which is really important to us, we've also managed to decrease the median wait times for semi-urgent.
"We've been able to recruit more specialist surgeons and it's probably a hangover from COVID-19 we're probably just playing catch up."
Presentations to emergency departments have been on the rise over the last three months and Professor Bruce said hospitals across the district have been battling an increase in respiratory infections.
Over the last three months there has been 40,706 attendances to MLHD emergency departments, an increase of 6.8 per cent - or 2590 more attendances - compared with the same quarter in 2023.
The upward trend across the most urgent ED presentations continued, with a record 3741 presentations in triage category two (emergency) - which is up 11.5 per cent, or 386 presentations, compared with the same quarter in 2023.
"It's been a busy three months for our emergency departments so across the district we saw more than 40,000 emergency department patients and half of those were semi-urgent and non-urgent," Professor Bruce said.
"Of those patients 6391 required hospital administration and our time of treatment was once again the best of all the districts across the state.
"There has been significant increase in respiratory infections and probably for us, the virus that's causing the most problem is RSV and we're actually very proud to say that we've just completed the vaccination program for small babies.
"They are the ones that are most affected."
Resident Peter Douglass regularly seeks treatment at Wagga Base Hospital and said he has had a "very good" experience there despite living with a painful disease.
"I have a disease called CIDP - the texture of my nerves have been eating away so the nerves are rubbing against flesh - it's very painful," he said.
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder that causes the body's immune system to attack the myelin that protects the body's nerves.
Despite more than 50 per cent of people presenting to the emergency department at Wagga Base Hospital waiting an average of four hours before treatment, according to the BHI 1 in 10 patients are waiting for more than 14 hours.
"It's not unexpected that patients that are more unwell need more stabilisation in the emergency department, they need more investigation, they need more input from specialist teams and they may need to spend more time," Professor Bruce said.
These people aren't left in the waiting room, and are often taken to the Wagga Base Emergency Medical Unit - an eight-bed department.
Also helping to reduce the waiting times at Wagga Base Hospital is the Rapid Access Clinic.
Rapid Access Clinic clinical director Elmien Bruce said the service looks after patients who don't need emergency treatment.
"One of the ways we are trying to minimise wait time at our emergency departments is by diverting patients out of the department who don't need urgent treatment or emergency treatment to a service where they can be seen," Dr Bruce said.
"We've got several referral pathways into the service, they can be referred from our emergency department, from our general practitioners, from specials rooms and we also have a pathway that allows NSW Ambulance to refer patients directly into our service and in the future you will be able to access the service through Health Direct and virtualKIDS.
"We look after catheter, feeding tubes, injections, infusions, sprains and strains and respiratory illnesses.
"We do see patients above the age of one years. Any child or adult who is stable and doesn't need to be in hospital."
Professor Bruce praised hospitals including Griffith Base Hospital and the Deniliquin Health Service.
"Griffith Base actually performed the best in terms of times of treatment for category two patients in their peer group, Deniliquin had the best time treatment for categories four and five in their peer group across the state," he said.
