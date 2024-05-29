Sextortion caution: Riverina Tinder match threatened over Snapchat

Police have warned of sextortion on dating apps after a Riverina person was allegedly blackmailed out of $500.
In November 2023, after matching with a woman on the dating app Tinder, the victim started messaging the woman who claimed to work at a business on Griffith's Banna Avenue but did not give her name.
After becoming comfortable, they exchanged information on social media site Snapchat and participated in a video call.
During the call, the person revealed their face before filming their genitals.
Without their knowledge, the woman on the other end was recording the interaction and just after the video call came to an end, she threatened to send the explicit images to friends and family via Facebook unless she was paid $500.
