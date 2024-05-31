The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Hidden homelessness': Wagga's most vulnerable people often go unseen

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
May 31 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Vinnies manager of homelessness and housing services, Duncan Grosse, at Edel Quinn house. Picture by Finn Coleman
Wagga Vinnies manager of homelessness and housing services, Duncan Grosse, at Edel Quinn house. Picture by Finn Coleman

Although sleeping rough is the most visible form of homelessness, it is the homelessness that can't simply be seen that is the most common.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.