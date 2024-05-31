'Hidden homelessness': Wagga's most vulnerable people often go unseen

Although sleeping rough is the most visible form of homelessness, it is the homelessness that can't simply be seen that is the most common.
In 2021 the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Census recorded 122,494 people going without a safe and secure place to call home on any given night in Australia, with the majority (114,854) experiencing "hidden homelessness".
Whether they are staying in severely overcrowded dwellings, refuges, boarding houses or couch-surfing temporarily with friends or family, they have no guarantee that they will be able to stay long-term and no immediate way to find a home.
In 2021 there were 637 people recorded as homeless in Wagga and that number likely hasn't gone down since then.
The state government's 2024 NSW Statewide Street Count found just six people sleeping rough on the street in Wagga, a number disputed by the city's homeless people and social workers, with all saying the figures is far higher.
"This is just a rough sleeper count ... there are many other forms of homelessness," Wagga Vinnies manager of homelessness and housing services, Duncan Grosse, said.
"So couch surfing, boarding houses, sleeping in cars, that's homelessness. Will you see that in a rough sleeper street count? You're not going to see people couch surfing in a rough sleeper count.
"So the real number, in Vinnies' opinion ... is higher than that number of six."
Mission Australia case worker at Eastern Murrumbidgee Youth Services - which deals with those aged between 16 and 25, the cohort that accounted for nearly a quarter of all homeless people recorded in 2021 -Daniel Harris, agreed that often these statistics aren't a complete picture of the homeless situation.
"The Census referred to a single point in time, which there were 40,000 people aged 16 to 25, who were homeless on that given night," he said.
"Now, it's not the same 40,000 people every night who are homeless.
"So when you think about 40,000, you have to think about well, that's every night and it can be 40,000 different people three months later."
Mr Harris started working in Wagga in February and since then has had about 70 clients come through the youth service.
"That's only the ones that know about our service, that are referred to our service or want to engage in support for their situation," he said.
"So do the maths on that ... we're probably reaching just a portion of the numbers of kids who are in Wagga sleeping rough or sleeping having transient accommodation."
Vinnies Homelessness and Housing Services across Wagga have supported 213 people so far this year, with people in housing crisis - such as facing eviction - making up 34 per cent of that and the time it takes to get someone a housing outcome at more than 100 days.
Vinnies has also seen 173 unassisted enquiries this year.
Mr Grosse said everyone's walking their own journey, but he believes most people sleeping rough in Wagga would be aware of Vinnies services, but there are also people who want to live rough, due to travel or preferred lifestyles.
"There are quite a lot of different scenarios that people gave why they were happy with what they were doing," he said.
"We just said, 'look, this is where the services are. If you need this, if you need that, and housing, food support, medical, that's where it's at'."
However, for young people, the demand for safe and affordable housing far exceeds the supply, leaving many young people to fall through the cracks of the various services and housing system.
"Whether sleeping rough or more commonly couch surfing, these young people lead transient, uncomfortable lives, often seeking refuge with friends or relatives or seeking help from community services and housing providers like Mission Australia," said Mr Harris.
"Young people who are homeless are often hidden from plain sight - they're more likely to experience hidden homelessness than rough sleeping."
