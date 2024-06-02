Riverina councils to share in big cash splash to fix crumbling roads

Riverina councils will share in $1.2 billion worth of federal cash for road repairs over the next five years.
The current Roads to Recovery (RTR) funding period ends on June 30, with the next round of cash to be distributed over five years from July 1, 2024.
Wagga City Council will get just over $18 million in the latest allocation of funding, up on the $10.25 million handed out as part of the 2019-2024 program.
The Roads to Recovery program supports local road construction and maintenance by local governments.
A council spokesperson said the $10.25 million was broken into $2.05 million allocations each year over the five years.
"Council expects it will have fully spent its entire five-year allocation by 30 June 2024," the spokesperson said.
In the 2023-2024 financial year, funding was allocated to rehabilitation works on sections of Copland Street, Travers Street, Norton Street, Nesbitt Street and Keajura Roads.
"Road rehabilitation works funded under the program in the 2022-2023 financial year were Lloyd Road and Bomen Road rehabilitation works," the spokesperson said.
Elsewhere, Lockhart Shire Council mayor Greg Verdon said he was pleased to learn his LGA's next share would be higher than the last.
The next round of funding for Lockhart council will be $7.45 million, Cr Verdon said.
"It's certainly going to give us a lot more flexibility on targeting roads for upgrades and improvements, not just potholes but reseals and probably an extension of the seal network, we're very happy with the allocation," he said.
"Without being critical, the cost of doing road maintenance is going up all the time, we did suffer extensive damage during those wet periods and even though we were given some emergency funding at that time it just allows you to better plan your road program."
Each LGA determines where the funding goes.
"I think The Rock-Lockhart Road, which services the two towns, needs some work. Our road work isn't too bad, but if you don't keep up with the maintenance they soon fall into disrepair," Cr Verdon said.
"We also have to remember these roads are a lot heavier than they were 10 years ago, almost every farmer nowadays has a B-double."
Temora Shire Council was previously given $4,955,809, which will be increased at the next rollout, according to mayor Rick Firman.
Temora Shire Council will receive $7,268,545 in funding through the program on July 1.
"In relation to the recently announced RTR program funding increase, this is very much needed and welcomed by council," Cr Firman said.
"Local road network makes up 85 per cent of all roads across Australia.
"Our council and community will continue to lobby for further funding increases, so that we can sustainably operate and maintain our existing road assets, but also afford to begin considering improving road infrastructure that provide increased road safety, heavy vehicle access, road resilience to natural disasters and events."
Cr Firman said the program gave councils a higher level of funding security, improved strategic resource management and consistency in delivery.
However, he said combined with funding from other federal and state programs it was still not enough to sustain rural and regional roads over the medium-to-long term.
"Council recently reopened Tara Bectric Road, with 12.7km of road upgraded between Jepsons Lane and Rannock Road, and west of Guthries Lane to adjoining Mary Gilmore Way," he said.
"This project, costing $2,630,000, was funded by RTR, council and the Fixing Country Roads program.
"Competitive grants, in many cases, can cause disruption and inconsistency within council operations.
"In the current climate councils are in a position where they can't afford to not apply for opportunistic grants, but often don't have the capacity to scale up and down quickly to deliver in the allocated deadlines and timeframes, alongside council's regular annual programs.
"Consistency and certainty in grant programs, like RTR, is desperately needed."
A spokesperson for Transport Minister Catherine King said the new funding for each LGA was determined based on population and road length.
Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Minister Kristy McBain said the government was responding to pleas from councils.
"We will significantly increase the funding available to them... making it easier for councils to progress priority road projects that their communities are calling out for," she said.
Roads to Recovery funding allocations from July 2024
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.