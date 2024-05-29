Roads to be rebirthed in Bomen as SAP developments charge on

More roads will end and be rebirthed at a new plant slated for Bomen that is promised to reduce both emissions and the demand for raw construction materials.
The NSW government will invest $212 million into the Wagga Special Activation Precinct (SAP) at Bomen, with one of Australia's leading infrastructure services, Fulton Hogan, jumping onboard.
A new asphalt recycling plant will reduce the company's emissions and keep up to 12,000 tonnes of asphalt out of landfill.
Fulton Hogan's southern region divisional manager Ryan Handley said that being in the SAP allowed them to turn the development application around very quickly.
"All the groundwork was done to start with, so we sort of skipped through all the red tape," Mr Handley said.
"It's always a challenge when you're digging a road up to find a place to put the material, for either us or (the) council or Transport for NSW.
"The SAP enabled us to accelerate the DA to get it over the line in less than a month."
The old plant in Bomen was never capable of storing any materials used for asphalt processing, Mr Handley hopes to see the development started in the new financial year, hoping the facilities will be operational by October.
"We'll clear the grass, we're going to put some new environmental controls in to help with the processing," he said.
"We'll have a hard stand area for the crushing, to keep the dust and the materials out of the waterways."
Minister for agriculture and regional NSW Tara Moriarty was in Bomen for the announcement on Wednesday, excited about the new possibilities the plant offers the area.
"The SAP is a place where businesses can invest, which is exactly what Fulton Hogan have done," Minister Moriarty said.
"We've cut through red tape to make sure that they've got access to transport hubs... we've cut through the planning regulations to make sure that they can open and get their businesses expanded as soon as possible."
Mr Handley said they have 20 sub-contractors on the books at the moment, with hopes to add another half a dozen working in crushing or screening once the ball gets rolling.
"We've got some great relationships with people in this area with crushing, screening capability... this will enable them to bring their gear in here and do stuff on site," Mr Handley said.
Ms Moriarty was confident a business like Fulton Hogan operating a new plant can only benefit the area, both in employment and the economy.
"This is the kind of business that we are supporting with this SAP, to make sure that people can get to work without red tape to get to business doing the things that we need to do in employing people across the region," she said.
"It's a win-win for business in Wagga Wagga, it's a win for the community to make sure that there are more jobs, and in this case it's also a win for the circular economy and making sure that we're reusing and recycling asphalt."
MP for Wagga Joe McGirr also backed the new plant and the opportunities it offers to the region.
"It's going to create jobs, it's going to fix potholes and it's going to save our environment by reducing the carbon footprint," he said.
"Here we have a factory working locally, creating jobs, helping road safety and into the bargain we're going to have reduced carbon footprint.
"It's actually very exciting."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.