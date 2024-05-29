The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Roads to be rebirthed in Bomen as SAP developments charge on

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
May 29 2024 - 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr and minster for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty with Ryan Handley from Fulton Hogan at the Wagga Special Activation Precinct at Bomen. Picture by Tom Dennis
Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr and minster for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty with Ryan Handley from Fulton Hogan at the Wagga Special Activation Precinct at Bomen. Picture by Tom Dennis

More roads will end and be rebirthed at a new plant slated for Bomen that is promised to reduce both emissions and the demand for raw construction materials.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.