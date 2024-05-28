The Daily Advertiser
Win for North Wagga residents after council backs levee raising

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 29 2024 - 5:00am
North Wagga floods in 2012 saw hundreds of houses affected by water spilling out of the Murrumbidgee River. Picture by Wagga City Council
After years of waiting for a solution to ongoing flood threats, North Wagga residents have welcomed a decision by the Wagga City Council to raise the community's levee bank.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

