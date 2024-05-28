Win for North Wagga residents after council backs levee raising

After years of waiting for a solution to ongoing flood threats, North Wagga residents have welcomed a decision by the Wagga City Council to raise the community's levee bank.
Wagga councillors unanimously passed a motion to raise the North Wagga levee to the height of a one in 20-year flood, at the council chambers on Monday night.
This means there is a five percent chance of a flood at or exceeding the levee height in any given year.
The community is currently protected by a levee at the height of a one in eight-year flood event - with a 12 per cent risk of a flood at or exceeding the bank.
The staged approach taken by the council also includes the offering of voluntary house raising and purchasing, subject to risk reduction and cost effectiveness.
While these measures were given the green light to proceed, a secondary plan that included raising the height of roads and bridges along Hampden Avenue to provide a safe evacuation route out of North Wagga was deemed "prohibitive" at this stage due to its cost.
As such, that will be considered in the future subject to funding and approval processes.
Speaking at the meeting on Monday, North Wagga residents association committee member Shaun Tipping thanked the councillors for their support and hailed the move as a "major step forward" that will give the village a "bright future".
Mr Tipping thanked the council for their attention to detail and their work "to ensure the long term security for North Wagga residents" and expressed hope that it would "allow future development in the river precinct".
"This course of action will reduce the risk to life if there is ever another flood affecting North Wagga residents," he said.
Fellow resident's association Michael Friend also welcomed the move, saying a 1:20 flood levee "would have protected North Wagga from flooding in 2012".
Mr Friend said the levee upgrade will enable property owners to have "better flood protection" and that it would improve community safety.
Wagga City Council's director of strategy and projects Phil McMurray said on Tuesday the levee raising would cause water flows to impact 25 properties, predominantly in East Wagga, that would not otherwise be impacted by a 1:20 flood.
However, Mr McMurray said the levee raising project will include funding and works to be undertaken to mitigate those impacts.
"Part of the project - now in the design phase - is identifying those third-party impacts and coming up with solutions and mitigation measures for those particular properties," he said.
Touching on whether the levee raising will provide a reprieve for North Wagga resident's home insurance premiums, General manager Peter Thompson was not optimistic.
"I don't think it will make a difference to insurance premiums," Mr Thompson said.
"That's because we know from the city levee, which protects from a 1:100 year event, it didn't make a difference to a lot of insurance premiums [when that was raised]."
Mr Thompson said this is because insurance companies "use events of less frequency than 1:100" in their calculations for premiums.
"My honest intuition is that it probably won't [bring down premiums]," he said.
The draft report was endorsed for public exhibition by council back in March, and during that period six submissions were received from the community.
