Catholic colleges to reunite in Tracey Gunson Shield grand final rematch

Kildare Catholic College will have their chance at revenge over Mater Dei Catholic College next fortnight when the pair return to the Tracey Gunson Shield grand final.
The catholic schools had wins over Koorignal High School and The Riverina Anglican College respectively in Tuesday night's semi-finals at Equex Centre.
Kildare defender Charlotte Niuila said the 37-22 win was hard fought.
She's excited to be back for the grand final next month.
"I'm very stoked, happy to get through this year," Niuila said.
"It was pretty tough against all the teams, today's game was pretty tough against Kooringal."
The year 10 student has stepped into the open side for the first time this year.
It isn't her first time stepping up to higher levels though.
A Wagga Netball Association and NSW Tongan representative player, she has enjoyed being pushed to improve her game.
"It's been really different from 7/8's, that team was very easy and chill, stepping up into the opens team has been really intense and hard core," she said.
"It's a good push for me personally I think."
While Mater Dei will be chasing a third straight Shield win, Niuila is hoping to lift it herself.
She knows it won't be an easy task though.
"It will be really hard, they've got a lot of strong players in their team that have been through rep and high level sport, it'll be tough with the skills they have," she said.
Meanwhile, Mater Dei are hoping to play even better than they have for the past three weeks.
Shooter Elisa Cook said the team has struggled to put out a full four quarter effort and she'd like to see them improve for the grand final.
With only a handful of players returning to the side from last year, she said the team shows good signs for years to come.
"There's only three or four who played again, so a lot of new faces that is really nice and really exciting," Cook said.
"It's really good to see the level of netball that's being produced from those younger years which is really exciting.
"Our big focus coming into today's game was putting together a full four quarters, in the first game against TRAC we had a really good start but then couldn't really continue that momentum throughout the game so it was really important that we put four full quarters of close to 100 per cent intensity together for the whole 40 minutes of the game.
"I think we did a little bit, but there's more to improve on."
Now in year 12 the grand final will be Cook's last chance to lift the shield before finishing school.
Reflecting on the preparations that go into the competition each year she said the grand final spot is a testament to many a lunchtime training session.
"It's really exciting, especially after all the effort the girls have gone to in the round games and all the effort the coaches have out in, it's really exciting to go back again and have another crack at the grand final," Cook said.
Competition coordinator Jessikah McCarthy (Kooringal High School) said that this year's competition has been a fantastic battle in both the opens and 7/8s competition.
Pleased with the level of talent and sportsmanship on display.
"It's been a really good competition this year," McCarthy said.
"It's been really good to have all seven schools involved in the opens again which has been really exciting to not have a bye in pool B, which gives that pool a game in every round.
"Across the board from the 7/8s pool B right through to the opens pool A it's been a really close competition."
This year's grand finals will be played on the outdoor courts, rather than in the stadium as they have previously.
McCarthy said she's expecting a good atmosphere with spectators no longer relegated to the rafters.
"We get a really nice crowd outside," McCarthy said.
"It's quite a big crowd for the grand final.
"I think when we play indoors, the crowd is quite separated from the game whereas with the crowd courtside on an outdoor game, it's quite intense, in a good way."
Cook encouraged crowds to head to Equex Centre for the games.
"Just come down and watch, it's really good quality netball," she said.
"It's really exciting, once everyone is there and cheering, it gets the girls moving on a bit more."
The Tracey Gunson Shield grand final will be played on June 11.
OPENS
Mater Dei Catholic College 51 d The Riverina Anglican College 26
Kildare Catholic College 37 d Kooringal High School 22
7/8s
Mater Dei Catholic College 38 d Kooringal High School 18
Kildare Catholic College 34 d The Riverina Anglican College 25
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.