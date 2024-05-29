Riverina man jailed for 'terrifying' axe attack and crime spree

A Riverina man who was "as high as a kite" during a week-long crime spree that saw him hold an axe to a woman's face and set fire to a home has been jailed.
Joshua Astill, of Temora, will spend seven years behind bars after he was sentenced in Wagga District Court last week on multiple charges linked to several drug-fuelled incidents in April 2022.
The 26-year-old had pleaded guilty to nine offences, including aggravated break and enter while armed, causing damage to a property by fire or explosion, driving dangerously during a police pursuit and taking a motor vehicle without consent.
A further 32 related charges were also taken into account by Judge Gordon Lerve during sentencing.
Judge Lerve said most of the offences occurred during "what can only be described as a crime spree" between April 13 and 22, 2022.
"That spree involved ... breaking into a house with an axe and threatening the occupant with the axe, the destruction by fire of a dwelling, substantial damage to another dwelling, several homes being broken into and the wanton destruction of people's personal property," he said.
Astill's crimes included a number of vehicle thefts and home break-ins, stolen petrol and businesses targeted in Temora, Ungarie, Lake Cargelligo, Barmedman, Forbes, Grenfell and Gunning Gap.
One of the break-ins happened in Temora about 9pm on April 14, 2022, when Astill began yelling for a man - who was not home - to come out of his house and give him $50.
The court heard Astill subsequently bashed open the front door and entered the home carrying a full-sized axe. He then ordered a woman inside get the money owed within 10 minutes or he would kill her.
Astill held the blade of the axe to the woman's face as he repeated his demands, before moving away from the victim and swinging the axe around.
When the woman did not contact the man Astill had been looking for, he struck a TV with the axe.
The woman then fled to a neighbour's place and called Triple Zero.
Astill then threatened to burn the house down, an explosion was heard and the unit caught was alight.
Firefighters put the fire out, but the home was destroyed and an adjoining premises rendered uninhabitable.
The court heard the damage would have totalled "some hundreds of thousands of dollars".
While police were at the scene, Astill was seen riding a motorcycle, stolen from a Temora address, away from the fire.
Judge Lerve noted the victim of the axe attack "must have been absolutely terrified given the extended period of time over which the conduct of the offender occurred and she had an axe blade held to her face".
On April 22, Astill was seen driving a red Holden Commodore sedan in the incorrect lane on Victoria Street in Temora before exiting the vehicle while it was still in motion.
Police were called in from other towns to help apprehend Astill, who was seen exiting the rear of a De Boos Street property riding a pushbike.
He then rode the bike along the town's main street before ditching it and unsuccessfully trying to enter a Mitsubishi Triton.
Astill was eventually taken to the ground by a police officer and arrested.
The court heard Astill had a lengthy criminal history and was on parole at the time of the offending.
In his evidence, Astill said the victims of his crimes would have felt horrible and he felt sorry for everything.
He said he was not thinking straight at the time and was "badly" into the drug scene, noting he was "as high as a kite" on drugs during the crime spree..
The court heard Astill was now off drugs and a psychological report quoted him as saying "I know what I'd done was wrong ... I know it's all my fault".
In sentencing, Judge Lerve said Astill would "require intensive and extensive supervision upon his eventual release" to ensure he received adequate treatment and counselling for various mental health and substance abuse issues.
Judge Lerve found imprisonment was the only appropriate penalty and jailed Astill for seven years.
He was ordered to serve a further four years on parole.
The sentence was backdated to October 22, 2022, meaning Astill will be eligible for parole on October 21, 2029.
His parole will expire on October 21, 2033.
