Fun in the bun: What's behind best burger?

It's Andrew Pearson, The Daily Advertiser's editor, here and I'm back on deck - and in your inbox - with today's top stories after a couple of weeks of leave.
Are you feeling hungry? Did someone say brekkie burger? Well, Jeremy Eager has spoken to the experts about what makes a great burger as Wagga and the world marked International Burger Day yesterday. Is it size, simplicity or the ingredients? You can have your say by voting in our online poll.
In other news, more than one in six Wagga motorists have received a second chance as part of the state government's demerit point return trial, but Andrew Mangelsdorf reports our drivers are divided on whether the scheme is a good idea.
In sport, Matt Malone has crunched the numbers on two former Riverina footballers who hope to be given an opportunity at AFL level as part of tonight's Mid-Season Rookie Draft.
Also in Aussie rules, the latest chapter in the rivalry between the city's two catholic colleges will be written at Robertson Oval later today. Mater Dei Catholic College has piled on the pressure to their arch-rivals, declaring the Carroll Cup is Kildare Catholic College's to lose in tonight's grand final.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
Andrew Pearson, Editor
