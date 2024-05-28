Junee preschool postpones closure after parents make noise

Parents have been given an extra three weeks to make new childcare plans after their end-of-life preschool has heard their frustrations.
When parents and staff of Goodstart Junee found out the centre would be permanently closing its doors in five weeks, the community loudly sprung to action.
Now, they've been given until July 19 to find new childcare arrangements.
"They [Goodstart] took on board our strong recommendations to ensure consultation with key stakeholders at the local level occurs in any future plans for closing other centres," parent representative Rachel Cooper said.
"We do feel heard.. and they acknowledged could have handled better especially in a small regional community ... the acknowledgement is a step in the right direction."
...the acknowledgement is a step in the right direction!- Rachel Cooper
Decision makers from Goodstart's corporate met with new landlord Derek Miller and new operator Little Kindy who will be taking over the centre, on May 23.
Goodstart, who are Australia's largest early learning provider, decided to extend their closure to July 19.
The landlord and new operator have hurried their refurbishment plans and now expect the new centre to open in late September.
This means the gap between Goodstart closing and Little Kindy opening may be reduced from three months to two.
"We've heard what parents have said, we've gone back and worked on the issues that they've raised," Goodstart state manager Melinda Harrington told The Daily Advertiser.
We've heard what parents have said, we've gone back and worked on the issues that they've raised.- Melinda Harrington
She said Goodstart will work with parents to find "other opportunities for their child care in the interim period until the new childcare opens".
Mr Miller is the director of Hampton Property Group which acquired the George Street building at the end of 2023.
He said that the centre is "in desperate need of refurbishment", having been in use as a childcare for three decades.
Some Goodstart parents had approached the new owners suggesting refurbishment commence during the January period when families are away, to allow the centre to open in July.
But Mr Miller has confirmed renovations will take place between operating periods due to anticipated labour shortages over the summer period.
"We're trying to compress a fairly extensive renovation into a fairly short period of time," Mr Miller said.
"We're trying to get that down to two months."
We're trying to compress a fairly extensive renovation into a fairly short period of time.- Derek Miller
He expects the centre will open in late September.
New provider manager Arzal Arzal operates Little Kindy centres throughout regional locations in Australia.
In early 2024, Little Kindy began conversations with Mr Miller, who owns their Tamworth centre building, about operating a Junee centre.
Mr Arzal confirmed that Little Kindy is prepared to hire all Goodstart Junee staff members as they have an existing bond with the current children.
"Our priority is to retain staff members, but it depends on whether they are willing to stay with Little Kindy," the new provider said.
"Our priority is that we can use the time as efficient as possible, so we can recommence the service."
Our priority is to retain staff members, but it depends on whether they are willing to stay with Little Kindy.- Arzal Arzal
He said he doesn't believe staffing will be an issue for Little Kindy.
He said that existing Goodstart children will be offered positions at Little Kindy as a priority.
Staff shortages in childcare across regional Australia are a major challenge, with many centres operating below their centre capacity because they do not have enough staff.
Ms Harrington confirmed that positions within Goodstart were offered to all staff at the Junee centre.
A competitor centre in Junee has capacity for 100 children but has been operating at 60 per cent capacity due to low staff numbers.
Junee Kids director Michelle Bennett confirmed that the centre is still willing to hire all Goodstart Junee staff to meet their own staff shortages.
But Goodstart parents will need to enroll their child onto their existing waitlist and will not be given priority over others on the list.
"They're all on the waitlist, everyone is on a waitlist, nothing changes," Ms Bennett said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.