Riverina urged not to miss having a say in regional crime inquiry

Submissions for the NSW regional crime inquiry will close at the end of the month, with regional representatives urging those who wish to have a say, to do so now.
The inquiry was initially in limbo before being given the all clear in late March, with Riverina MPs backing calls for it to be established.
Independent MP for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr is keen to see the submissions to the community safety in regional and rural communities inquiry to be put forward by the public, urging everyone with concerns to speak their minds before the closing date.
"People shouldn't be overawed," Dr McGirr said.
"It could be an email if people want to, if you go to the website, they'll take those submissions in those forms.
"If people have something to say, I encourage them to have their say."
Various rural and regional MPs, including Dr McGirr, lobbied the state government to create the inquiry due to the increase of crime, particularly youth crime, in regional areas across NSW.
Riverina towns like Leeton and Cootamundra all addressed concerns relating to youth crime, stating increases in police presence are needed to effectively deal with the growing issue.
Member for regional NSW, Tara Moriarty, said the government is investing in supporting police, hoping an inquiry like this will find ways to increase numbers in rural and regional areas.
"I was recently able to visit the police academy with the premier to meet some of the new recruits, who are out across regional NSW now and getting started with their work in the police force... which is exactly what we want them to be doing," minister Moriarty said.
"I look forward to receiving reports and feedback from any inquiries into this issue.
"The government's getting on with the job with supporting our police."
Submissions for the inquiry close on May 31 and can be made via the NSW Parliament website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.