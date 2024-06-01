The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Property

Impressively-sized block provides family retreat

June 1 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The home has four generously sized bedrooms with built in robes throughout, with the master bedroom featuring an ensuite. Picture supplied.
The home has four generously sized bedrooms with built in robes throughout, with the master bedroom featuring an ensuite. Picture supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 4

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.