Impressively-sized block provides family retreat

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
This fantastic family retreat will not only surprise by its size, but tick all the boxes for those looking for an idyllic lifestyle.
Comprising of three separate lots, with lots of room for the cars, caravan, trailers and even a boat, this feature property offers shedding designed for a tradie and expansive grounds for the kids and pets to explore.
The home has four generously sized bedrooms with built in robes throughout, with the master bedroom featuring an ensuite.
There is a separate formal lounge, a huge dining space and a separate family or rumpus for the kids.
Twin ducted evaporative air-conditioning systems, s/c wood heating with transfer ducts and two remote controlled split system aircon units and gas bayonet for year-round climate control options.
There is also a huge third bathroom at back of the home with outside access for use as a mudroom.
A large covered alfresco area overlooking the back yard is perfect for entertaining.
The 15 x 8m powered shed with mezzanine features oversize doors, and there are additional garden sheds for the mower and firewood.
Occupying a whopping 2759m2 block in the popular township of The Rock, this property is just a short 26 minute commute to Wagga.
