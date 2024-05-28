Estella storm into Equex Centre, with some help from Cherrypickers

After they were relegated to the junior field, Estella Storm will play their first home game at Equex Centre this weekend.
Wagga's newest club has not played a home game yet and had been assigned traditional junior field, Parramore Park, as their home ground.
A push from this week's opposition, Young, helped Storm get agreement from Wagga Kangaroos to play at the senior field this week.
Wanting their teams to all play at the same field, Young approached Kangaroos to help get the game moved.
Storm have ties to Kangaroos, with many of the players part of the club's leaguetag side.
Both teams said the move will provide a better playing experience.
"I think they've definitely earned it," Estella coach Bernie Delaney said.
"All their partners and parents will get a chance to have a look at them.
"Hopefully going forward, yes [we'd like to play there more] but there's only a couple more games to go."
Young president Josh Powderly said the club did not want to be split across fields this weekend.
The clubs also agreed to a change in time from 4pm to 9:30am.
"We were hopeful that we could play on the main oval where all our other teams play as well," Powderly said.
"We're one club and we like to all stay together.
"Four o'clock in the afternoon, I didn't see it as good for the girls, and for people that want to watch they either stay around after first grade or get there early.
"I know there's not a great deal of difference but we just thought it would be better if we played over there [at Equex Centre].
"We spoke with Peter [Hurst, Kangaroos president] and he obliged, it was a win-win."
Storm captain Shanae Pope said the team are excited to be playing on the main field this weekend.
Just six teams are playing in the non-competitive fixture this season.
Pope said getting games in front of as many people as possible is essential to the competition's growth.
"The big thing about being on the big field is the exposure," Pope said.
"This year it's a development competition and a lot of people have been getting behind the women's footy which is good to see, and that's important if they want Group Nine to go ahead with it next year.
"Obviously also the condition is much better over there and we'll get the sheds and everything, so we're definitely happy to be playing there this weekend."
The two clubs thanked Kangaroos for allowing them to utilise the field.
Kangaroos president Peter Hurst confirmed the game was a one off.
Delaney, Pope, and Powderly all agreed that the inaugural season has been a success.
Hoping to see it continue to grow in the coming years, Delaney and Powderly said expansion is essential to remain in line with women's rugby league pathways.
"We are so far behind other groups, who have got tackle competitions running and have for quite a few years now," Delaney said.
"We're so far behind and that's showing in our Country Championships results as well.
"The way women's sport has taken off right across the country, growth is a definite thing, and with pathways to NRLW now, I can't see it going backwards to be honest."
The Young president also highlighted the gap between local women's tackle and NRLW pathways.
He said during this first season it is important for organisers to be solution based rather than giving up at the first hurdle.
"We're big pushes for the girls tackle, I know there's teething problems like there is when you bring in a new group, whether it's males or females, trying to fit in time slots and things like that but I think it's important that the game thrives
"If they're going to have NRL women's they've got to have grassroots and it's got to come from somewhere.
"You have to have grassroots football like you do for the males."
Pope said the feedback from players has been overwhelmingly in support of expanding the competition.
Regardless of what happens, the push to get Storm up and running has been worth it.
"It's everything we thought it'd be and more," Pope said.
"We didn't anticipate how good it was going to be."
