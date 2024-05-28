Loo going up in flames just adds to council's bill as vandalism cost soars

In the last year alone Junee Shire Council has had to fork out upwards of $35,000 in repairs to public amenities due to community vandals.
On Thursday shortly after 7.30pm the toilet at Park Dam was set alight and destroyed for the third time this year by different perpetrators caught on CCTV footage.
That incident alone will cost council $5000 and will require the all-inclusive amenity to be closed to the public for at least a week.
It is a theme council and police have noticed an increase in across Junee over the last 18 months.
Junee Shire Council general manager James Davis said the community and council staff are fed up with the behaviour, to the point they are even considering closing the public amenities at Athenium Theatre due to constant vandalism.
"We've been seeing an increase in vandalism over the last 18 months - typically we have CCTV vision at these locations," Mr Davis said.
"Unfortunately, many of the vandalism or anti-social behaviour are from minors as young as year seven and that's very difficult to prosecute on that basis.
"This particular incident was done by an adult, we have CCTV footage of that adult and we've passed that onto the police and hopefully they will be able to follow that through.
"To repair this particular toilet, it has to be demolished and it's around a $5000 fix, which isn't that significant in the overall scheme of things but when added to a number of these incidences - over the last 12 months we've spent probably upward of $35000."
It is a hefty cost for a small community whose residents also miss out due to the senseless acts.
"We're a small community, these facilities are put in place for the benefit of the community, our adventure park is frequented by mums and kids and dads, this particular facility has all ability access and it just pushes everything back for those people," Mr Davis said.
"It's very disappointed for the community and they've had enough.
"This particular toilet has been vandalised three times in the last 12 months and it's been similar vandalism where the entire toilet has to be demolished."
Resident Gloria Feldt is a fan of Park Dam and used to enjoy taking her grandchildren there, but in recent months she has been deterred from wanting to go due to "unpleasant-looking" people hanging around.
"Kids and drunks go there of the evening and it's unsettling - you don't know what they get up to," she said.
