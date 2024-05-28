The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Loo going up in flames just adds to council's bill as vandalism cost soars

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 28 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junee Shire Council general manager James Davis is fed-up after vandals destroyed a public toilet at Park Dam for a third time in a year. Picture by Tom Dennis
Junee Shire Council general manager James Davis is fed-up after vandals destroyed a public toilet at Park Dam for a third time in a year. Picture by Tom Dennis

In the last year alone Junee Shire Council has had to fork out upwards of $35,000 in repairs to public amenities due to community vandals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Crime and Breaking News Reporter

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have six years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.