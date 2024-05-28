New childcare centre set for Ashmont gets mum's tick of approval

Residents are welcoming news a flashy new $3 million childcare centre in Wagga's suburbs has received the go-ahead.
A development application for the demolition of a house at 106 Ashmont Avenue and the construction of a two-storey childcare centre at the site was approved by Wagga City Council last week.
Sydney-based developers Think Planning Pty Ltd on behalf of applicant Charlie Baini.
Ashmont mum of three Courtney Lansdowne, who lives next door to the site, welcomed the news.
"I'm excited," she said.
"They're putting a new fence up and getting rid of the ... trees they put in.
"I have three kids that I can literally just pop over the fence, it's really positive."
Barron Cobe lives a short distance down the street and said it is about time Ashmont welcomes this sort of development.
Mr Cobe said the suburb is often neglected and forgotten about.
The centre will open 87 spaces for children, 12 children aged between zero and two, 35 between two and three and 40 between three to five.
The current "old-style" dwelling will be demolished and the existing trees at the vicinity are to be removed.
The plans also include 22 on site car parks and the facility will create 14 job vacancies.
The centre will exist between two double-storey dwellings on either side of the site, which is located in close proximity to Ashmont Mall and two other childcare centres.
Plans for childcare centres across Wagga have been approved or are waiting approval as the need for more vacancies soars.
The applicant declined to comment when was contacted for a response.
