New childcare centre set for Ashmont gets mum's tick of approval

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 29 2024 - 8:28am, first published 8:00am
Courtney Lansdowne with 11-day-old son Jacobi Taylor live near the site where a new daycare has been approved. Picture by Tom Dennis
Courtney Lansdowne with 11-day-old son Jacobi Taylor live near the site where a new daycare has been approved. Picture by Tom Dennis

Residents are welcoming news a flashy new $3 million childcare centre in Wagga's suburbs has received the go-ahead.

