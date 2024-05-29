Confusion, calls for clarity after 'schemozzle' of a hospital meeting

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has definitively said it "has no plans to reduce maternity services at Cootamundra Hospital", leaving the community confused and calling for clarity.
The draft Health Services Plan for Cootamundra Health Service is currently on display to the public for review and feedback until Sunday, June 23.
The proposed plan created concern among the community that there would be a reduction to services, specifically obstetrics, pathology and theatre services, however MLHD has said there aren't plans to cut maternity services at Cootamundra.
Cootamundra Medical Centre's Dr Jacques Scholtz was among the clinicians and locals that met with Cootamundra MP Steph Cooke and Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr to discuss the plans last week.
Dr Scholtz said all other services listed in the Summary Cootamundra Health Service Plan document had current and proposed data alongside them.
"However, the surgery and birthing service has listed against them 'to be confirmed'," he said.
"We need the MLHD to clearly state that there will be absolutely no disruption or decrease in these areas.
"Addressing this is of paramount importance."
Cootamundra-Gundagai mayor, Charlie Sheahan, and council general manager, Steve McGrath, met with MLHD on Tuesday, May 28.
Mr Sheahan said MLHD had taken on advice to make its plan more clear, following meetings and interactions with the community, clinicians and politicians.
"It wasn't their intention to alarm the community with the perception, as they put it, of health service cutbacks. That's the way it reads, unfortunately," he said.
"It's not that clear in the draft document that they presented and they took all of that on board, along with a lot of other suggestions ... and they said they'll have to review the wording of the document.
"They also indicated that time is not that critical, it's more about getting it right, which was good to hear."
Cootamundra MP, Steph Cooke, said any attempts by MLHD to downplay concerns regarding the slashing of services such as maternity or pathology, needed to be put in writing and incorporated into a new plan.
"If they are genuine that there are no cuts planned, put it in writing; put it in black and white and in plain speak for all to see," she said.
"As it stands the plan and process fail to meet community standards. The information it contains literally doesn't add up."
MLHD held a public meeting on Tuesday evening, May 28 to present and discuss the plan with locals.
Ms Cooke said the session was nothing more than a box-ticking exercise, calling it a "schemozzle", as it was held during council's monthly meeting, poorly advertised, had limited seating and was at an inconvenient time, with MLHD representatives taking little action to listen to people.
"I have never experienced such disrespect for our community ... it was a slap in the face frankly, for the people that turned up ... with an earnest wish to have their say and provide feedback and input," she said
Ms Cooke said the meeting made clear the MLHD had no real interest in community input, and no genuine concern for what's in the best interests of the town and its surrounding areas.
"Far from answering the community's concerns or taking their feedback, the meeting has called into question not only the integrity of the draft plan, but the integrity of the entire process that has led us to this point," she said.
"This is about trust and transparency. MLHD need to rip up the current draft and start again and this time do what they promised, and give the community the respect they deserve by engaging with the people the plan will impact the most: that's the right thing to do."
The MLHD were asked questions about Tuesday's meeting, but declined to answer and instead thanked the community for its feedback.
