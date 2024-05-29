The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Confusion, calls for clarity after 'schemozzle' of a hospital meeting

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
May 29 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Local Health District representatives meet with Cootamundra MP Steph Cooke and local residents. Picture supplied
Murrumbidgee Local Health District representatives meet with Cootamundra MP Steph Cooke and local residents. Picture supplied

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has definitively said it "has no plans to reduce maternity services at Cootamundra Hospital", leaving the community confused and calling for clarity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.