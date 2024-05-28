Former Riverina footballers nominate in hope for mid-season AFL opportunity

TWO former Riverina footballers are hoping to be given an opportunity at AFL level on Wednesday.
Former Narrandera assistant coach Luke McKay and Eagles junior Harry Grintell are both among the 342 players that have nominated for Wednesday's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.
McKay has been in scintillating form for Woodville-West Torrens since crossing to the South Australian National Football League (SANFL) at the end of last season.
He debuted with five goals and 23 disposals in the Eagles' round one win over West Adelaide.
Despite a quieter showing in a loss to Glenelg last weekend, Mackay is averaging 20 disposals a game across the first seven rounds.
He's kicked 11 goals and is averaging three clearances and five inside 50s a game.
McKay's form has attracted the attention of at least one AFL club in the lead-up to Wednesday's draft.
He won three consecutive best and fairests at Narrandera prior to his move to Adelaide.
Grintell has also continued his strong form with Werribee in the Victorian Football League (VFL).
The 21-year-old has kicked 10 goals from eight games and is averaging 12 disposals a game, playing primarily as a small forward.
Grintell has previously spent time at Greater Western Sydney, playing VFL with the Giants after also travelling with the club into the Queensland hub during COVID.
Former Hume League juniors Harrison Macreadie and Toby Murray have also nominated for the draft.
Macreadie is playing with East Perth in the Western Australian Football League (WAFL), while Murray is in the SANFL with Adelaide Crows.
The draft will be shown online from 7pm on Wednesday night.
