New owners keen to revive good ol' country pub vibe at Riverina local

They're well-known as the friendly couple operating the popular mobile coffee van on the outskirts of Jindera most mornings.
Now Jase Hounsell and April Hill are taking the plunge as publicans, officially becoming the new owners of the Burrumbuttock pub on Monday, May 27.
The pair has big plans for the Farmers Inn Hotel, starting with a commitment to reviving the heart and soul of a country pub.
Jase, a resident of Jindera for 13 years and owner of Jase & Co Mobile Coffee, has been "overwhelmed" by the response to their purchase.
And it's no surprise the news has spread like wildfire throughout the district over the past few months.
"So many people have said to us, 'We can't wait to get our pub back'," Jase says.
"We are really keen to get the community on board, to come together and get back to an old-fashioned country pub feel that makes it the heart of a community."
Now while the new owners' vision is based on old-fashioned service and traditional pub fare, there are plenty of new plans on the horizon.
There's a new kitchen ready to be installed along with other small renovations and a paint freshen-up "to get the place running".
A beer garden out the front, extensive landscaping of the gardens and the addition of family-friendly facilities are next on the to-do list.
The couple plans to be open for business by the weekend with meals (lunch and dinner Thursday to Sunday) to start mid-June.
On the menu will be staples like bangers and mash, steak, chicken parmis, schnitzels, lamb shanks and burgers (including gluten-free options).
Jase is already planning Saturday night specials featuring his own smoked meat marvels like ribs, brisket and pulled pork.
April says the pub will be a family business with her son Ryley Benton, 22, his girlfriend Kaysee Maples and Jase's daughter Olivia Hounsell, 19, all set to lend a hand.
Meanwhile April's youngest son Harry, 8, started his first day at Burrumbuttock Public School on Monday.
The local football, netball and cricket clubs have already approached them to ask for support, Jase says.
He reckons it bodes well and is encouraging everyone to "come in and say g'day".
Asked why they decided to take on a pub together, the pair admitted they'd been thinking about it for quite some time.
"It's a new journey and a new adventure," says April, who's no stranger to working in pubs.
"We drove past the 'for sale' sign but it took us six months to decide."
Jase, who started Mugachino drive-through coffee at Lavington in 2011 (and sold it in 2020) and also owned Electra Cafe for a period of about 18 months from 2015, had previously planned to go travelling.
"But then COVID-19 hit and so I started making coffees again in my Airstream caravan."
He met April in 2022 and the rest, as they say, is history.
The travel plans are shelved for now as the couple this week begin settling in to the four-bedroom home attached to the pub.
They're confident they'll make a "good team" at the Farmers Inn.
"We're both pretty laid-back and easy-going," April says.
"We love to have a yarn and we both have a sense of humour, which I think we'll definitely need in the pub!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.