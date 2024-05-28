Feeling the strain: extra pressure would wear Wagga health resources thin

What would it mean for Wagga health service providers if the services offered in other nearby regions were to be cut?
"Extra pressure on already-stretched resources," Wagga MP, Dr Joe McGirr, said.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) is currently updating its Cootamundra Health Service Plan and the community are fearful the update could see some reductions and changes to various services - including obstetrics, pathology and theatre services.
However a MLHD spokesperson said they were committed to the provision of safe, high-quality and compassionate care to all patients in the community.
"MLHD is currently updating its [plan] ... to reflect the community's health needs into the future and will make recommendations to best deliver these services," they said.
"MLHD has no plans to reduce maternity services at Cootamundra Hospital.
"Wagga Wagga Base Hospital is an important part of the MLHD's highly networked system, which ensures patients can be redirected to other hospitals where necessary to ensure timely and appropriate care."
Dr McGirr attended a meeting with Cootamundra MP Steph Cooke and community stakeholders, to discuss the draft Health Services Plan for Cootamundra Health Service.
At the meeting many, including residents and clinicians, expressed their concerns of reductions to any services.
Dr McGirr said regional health services need to be expanded, not cut.
"Without improved services, our communities miss out on the care they deserve, and regional health providers will find it even more difficult to attract the staff we need for our region's future," he said.
"Quite simply, regional communities deserve first-class care and reducing public health services is a recipe for serious problems.
Mr McGirr said proposed cuts would have a ripple effect across the wider region.
"Placing extra pressure on already-stretched resources at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital and other service providers," he said.
"No changes should be made until provisions are in place to ensure local people get the healthcare they need and deserve as close to home as safely possible."
Ms Cooke said Wagga residents were entitled to timely healthcare and shouldn't have to be impacted by people from other regions.
"It's important that, that system isn't clogged up with people from the smaller communities like the ones I represent, when there may and should be an opportunity to provide those health services at a local level and close to home," she said.
Both Dr McGirr and Ms Cooke have asked MLHD to re-approach the plan and to complete further community consultation.
"I encourage the MLHD to take a holistic approach to this issue," Dr McGirr said.
"I fully agree with Steph Cooke that a plan of this significance needs to be driven by genuine consultation.
"I urge the MLHD to have an extensive conversation with the community before making any decisions."
