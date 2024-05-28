Afternoon welding ends in fire that destroyed container

Firefighters rushed to Brucedale on Monday evening after reports of a structure had gone up in flames.
Crews from Eunony, Forest Hill, Lake Albert, Glenfield Park and Brucedale Fire Brigades and Fire and Rescue NSW responded to a property in Brucedale shortly after 5pm.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a 20 foot storage container and surrounding grass alight.
A spokesperson for NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said the property owner told firefighters he had been welding near the shed and believes a spark from his oxy tool started a fire on the grass surrounding the container.
It then spread to the container.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire shortly after 6pm and left the scene about 6.30pm.
No one was reported injured, however, an ambulance also responded to the scene as a precaution.
The container and its contents were left completely destroyed by the fire.
