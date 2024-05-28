'All the pressure is on them' as Kildare chase third straight Carroll Cup

MATER Dei Catholic College have piled on the pressure to their arch-rivals, declaring the Carroll Cup is Kildare Catholic College's to lose in Wednesday night's grand final.
The latest chapter in the rivalry between the city's two catholic colleges will be written at Robertson Oval on Wednesday night as Kildare chase a third consecutive grand final victory.
Standing in the way again is Mater Dei, who are searching for their first Carroll Cup title since 2016.
No team has got within five goals of Kildare through this year's series and Mater Dei Catholic College captain Charlie Schneider conceded they face an almighty battle.
"There's not much for us to lose, we haven't got too much expectation so we'll just go into it, give it our best crack and see what we can do," Schneider said.
"All the pressure is on them really, we've got nothing to lose, we'll just go out there and give it our all."
The last two times Mater Dei won the Carroll Cup final it was with upsets over Kildare.
Schneider said there was enough belief within the Mater Dei group that they can repeat history.
"Definitely. Anything can happen on a dewy night like Carroll Cup night," he said.
"There's been plenty of years in the past where the shortest of short-priced favourites have been knocked off so I definitely reckon it can happen."
Schneider said Mater Dei will aim to produce a high-pressure game in a bid to reverse their 47-point loss from earlier in the series.
"We were probably bombing it long a little bit and not really using our strengths as a team," he said.
"Obviously the conditions will suit a high intensity pressure style game, just chasing and that sort of thing so if we can bring 110 per cent effort then it should hold us in good stead."
Kildare Catholic College co-captain Lochie Field is one of four players from his school aiming to be part in three successive
Field, co-captain Coby Bourke, Campbell Mattingly and Will Marsh have all been part of Kildare's previous two successes and will join rare company if they can play in a third grand final win.
"We are, we're pretty keen to go three in a row," Field said.
"There's a few boys in our team now that have played the last three years so this would mean a lot to everyone but especially them."
Field said while Kildare are happy with their form heading into the final, they are not underestimating Mater Dei.
"Yeah 3-0 and pretty comfortable wins but that doesn't mean anything now, now that we're into the grand final," Field sad.
"Mater Dei are always going to be a rival, always going to be a hard game. The last two years they've stepped up for the grand final so we've got to take it up another level now.
"The key to winning, probably just work to what we're best at. Continue doing what we've been doing but at a higher level now. Playing fast footy, not second guessing and trusting in what we've learnt and what we know about each other."
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE v MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE
7pm, Robertson Oval
Kildare
B: A Perrot, L Bruce, T Flanigan
HB: H Higgins, G Lyons, R Bradshaw
C: L Dicker, C Bourke (c), J Butt
HF: J Allen, T Jordan, E Middleton
F: J Ashcroft, W Marsh, I Gooden
Foll: L Field (c), O Perrot, C Mattingly
Int: (from) A Campbell, W Scott, M Beer, J O'Connor, A Williams, J Withers, W Mutton, K Lawler, D Ayedero, I Pratt, F Rumble
Mater Dei
B: N Murtagh, C Schneider, D Morgan
HB: W O'Connell, E Drum, L Crittenden
C: C Doherty, H Wheeler, B Parker
HF: L Daniher, H Brown, J Wallett
F: M Walker, A Conteh, T Wichman
Foll: O Gianniotis, R McGill, B Edmunds
Int: A Magnone, C O'Reilly, L Lauder, K Wood
1.30pm: Lumsden Cup final - Mater Dei v Kildare
3pm: Currie Cup final - Mater Dei v Kildare
4.30pm: Kendall Cup final - Kildare v Mater Dei
6pm: Paul Kelly Cup finals - (boys) Henschke Primary v Lake Albert Public; (girls) South Wagga Public v Mater Dei Primary
7pm: Carroll Cup final - Kildare v Mater Dei
