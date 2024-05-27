The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Wagga divided over demerit return scheme as one in six get a point back

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 28 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Josh Jones believes the demerit point return scheme is great and that it has helped his brother out of a rather tight spot. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Wagga's Josh Jones believes the demerit point return scheme is great and that it has helped his brother out of a rather tight spot. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

More than one in six Wagga motorists have received a second-chance as part of the state government's demerit point return trial, but locals are divided on whether the scheme is a good idea.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.