Wagga divided over demerit return scheme as one in six get a point back

More than one in six Wagga motorists have received a second-chance as part of the state government's demerit point return trial, but locals are divided on whether the scheme is a good idea.
10,059 Wagga motorists, or 17 per cent of road users received a demerit point for maintaining a spotless record for 12 months as part of the trial program to reward safe driving.
The Wagga local government area also had one of the highest proportion of drivers in the region to have a demerit point wiped off their licence - suggesting the region has some of the worst rates of offending in the Riverina.
Other LGAs with a high proportion of drivers awarded a reprieve were Lockhart with 15 per cent of drivers - 383 - losing a demerit point, followed by Junee with 14 per cent or 562 drivers.
Twelve per cent of Griffith motorists (2803) had a demerit point wiped, while 11 per cent of drivers in the Snowy Valleys, Narrandera and Cootamundra-Gundagai LGAs benefited from the trial.
Temora had one of the lowest rates across the Riverina, with just 511 drivers - 10 per cent - having a demerit point wiped.
Wagga local Josh Jones welcomed the scheme, and while he is currently suspended from driving, he said it has proved a real boon for his brother.
"If you've got a family like my brother... and he was about to lose his licence, that one point [back] allows him to keep his licence, so it does help in those situations," Mr Jones said.
He said it is also worthwhile in situations where motorists lose five points for illegally using their mobile phone - a penalty that increases to 10 points during double demerit periods.
"If people show they are improving on something, they should be given something back, especially if authorities are taking so many points from them," he said.
Mr Jones also said there was already a scheme that offers a discounted drivers licence renewal for diligent drivers who keep the road rules.
However, that scheme now no longer exists, after it was replaced by the state government with the demerit point return one.
Wagga driving instructor Glen Gaudron also backed the new demerit point return scheme.
Mr Gaudron has had his licence for more than 50 years - receiving it when he was just 17 years old - but he believes it's fair to reward drivers for 12 months of good behaviour on the road.
"If people do the wrong thing they are penalised, but if they then modify their driving or don't get caught... giving them a point back is better than using a big stick," he said.
For those like himself, who have a clean driving record, Mr Gaudron said rewards such as providing a free drivers licence could be a good idea.
But not everyone is happy with the scheme.
Wagga heavy vehicle driver Alan Shearer believes it's not fair on those who never incur demerit points.
"The problem with the scheme is it's of no benefit to anyone who is driving and not losing any points," Mr Shearer said.
Mr Shearer is one such person who has not lost a demerit point in decades.
This is particularly impressive, given his career in the heavy vehicle industry - where last year alone he clocked up approximately of 150,000 kilometres.
Mr Shearer said it's an "uneven playing field" with the current system.
"I don't really have a problem with the scheme, but there needs to be some way of giving more credit to people who go for so many years without losing any points," he said.
"How that can be done, I really haven't thought about it that much."
Mr Shearer said heavy vehicle drivers also need to be given a bit more leeway due to the disproportionate amount of kilometres they travel compared to the average NSW car or ute driver.
"A heavy vehicle driver might do 200,000 kilometres a year... while someone on a car licence might do 10,000 kilometres a year and lose five points, and then have a good year and get one point back," he said.
