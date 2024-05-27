Wagga's Michael Slater Oval to be renamed after narrow vote

Wagga's Michael Slater Oval at Bolton Park will be renamed after Wagga City Councillors backed the move in a tight vote on Monday night.
Councillors voted 4-3 in favour of a motion to rename the oval after a report by general manager Peter Thompson recommended the move due to Michael Slater's past criminal conviction on domestic violence matters.
Mr Slater played junior cricket for the Wagga RSL and also Lake Albert before going on to represent NSW and Australia in the sport.
In 2014, the ground was renamed Michael Slater Oval as a tribute to his successful cricketing career.
In 2022, Mr Slater was convicted for multiple domestic violence offences, and he is currently facing further charges in Queensland.
A rogue paint job erased his name from the oval's signage earlier this month.
Addressing councillors during the public forum, Wagga local Steve Dale said council should "never be seen to condone domestic violence in any form", as he called on them to vote in favour of renaming the oval.
He said to leave the name as it "looks like silence", and argued that it should be named after a good community role model who isn't "pale, male or stale".
Councillor Jenny McKinnon acknowledged Michael Slater's cricketing achievements and said the renaming of the oval will have "no impact on his place in the sporting hall of fame".
In the council report, Mr Thompson said the council was not proposing to take action against Mr Slater's status on the Sporting Hall of Fame at the Museum of the Riverina.
"The induction into the Hall of Fame is considered a separate matter which is purely based on a person's sporting career and accolades" he wrote.
Cr McKinnon backed the move to rename the oval and endorsed consideration of names of those who aren't "pale, male or stale".
Not everyone agreed with this idea however, with former mayor and serving councillor Rod Kendall recalling he was on council when the oval was named after the cricketing great and said that was as a tribute to his cricketing achievements.
Cr Richard Foley said he believed the vote was "a little premature" arguing he must be convicted first, but said, "I don't condone domestic violence of any sort".
Cr Georgie Davies backed the recommendation to change the oval's name, saying Mr Slater has already been convicted and that there are "plenty of people who don't have a tarnished record off the field" who could be considered to replace his name.
"We need to make it clear that we don't tolerate domestic violence... and this is an opportunity for us to show that," Cr Davies said.
In the council report, Mr Thompson also noted the council had received feedback from the community arguing that the oval be renamed because Mr Slater had been convicted over domestic violence offences and people felt his name "should not be recognised in association with a public sporting facility".
Mayor Dallas Tout also backed changing the name, saying the critical issue centres around Mr Slater's 2022 convictions for domestic violence.
Cr Tout said "domestic violence... is not acceptable" and called on men to take responsibility to call it out.
"Endorsing the renaming of the oval is the appropriate action to take...it's how we step up and be counted and how we step towards generational behavioural change," he said.
But Cr Mick Henderson asked if changing the name was really the most effective way to stop domestic violence.
"Are we targeting one individual to try and solve an issue," Cr Henderson asked.
He said the council might as well go through the streets and parks and remove all other problematic names, including Captain Cook.
"Do we remove all those names [as well]?"
Cr Henderson raised concerns about what he believes was a lack of community consultation on the issue.
However, deputy mayor Amelia Parkins argued it was not about "punishment to the individual", rather more about the fact that the "council doesn't condone domestic violence in any scenario".
She said it was "unfortunate" that the community holds its sporting stars as heroes, because that brings with it a higher level of respect.
But she said the council "can't differentiate between the person and the cricket star".
"If we are celebrating one part of that person, then we are celebrating all of who they are," she said.
"So the decision to rename the oval is entirely appropriate."
The vote to rename the oval passed narrowly 4-3, with Crs Davies, McKinnon, Parkins and Tout backing the move, while Crs Foley, Henderson and Kendall voted against the motion.
Now that councillors have backed the recommendation, the next step will be to call on the public and stakeholders to suggest possible alternative names for the location.
Once these have been received, a council workshop will discuss these ideas, before a final report is presented to the council recommending the adoption of a new name for the oval.
