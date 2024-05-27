Wolf Creek star to hit Wagga for film premiere and comic con show

Two famous Aussie actors - including the star of 2005 horror flick Wolf Creek will hit Wagga streets this week as a new film premieres ahead of a major comic con show.
Renowned Australian actor John Jarratt - aka bushman and serial killer Mick Taylor from the horror flick Wolf Creek - is returning to Wagga to endorse his latest movie, What About Sal, when it premieres in a special showing at the Forum 6 cinemas on Wednesday night.
When The Daily Advertiser spoke to Mr Jarratt about his upcoming visit, he said he's looking forward to it.
"The film is about Sal, a man with down syndrome, who is losing his mum to lung cancer and he has to find his father.
"But Sal has never met him because he [was conceived] after a one night stand in 1983."
Mr Jarratt said the only alternative is to go to a group home, and Sal won't have that, so he sets off on a detective-like hunt to find his long lost father.
The film, which has already been released to theatres in the larger cities has already attracted great feedback.
"Everyone loves it and it's been going very well," Mr Jarratt said.
Following the 7pm screening, Mr Jarratt will be taking questions from the audience about the movie.
Reflecting on the backstory behind the film, Mr Jarratt said it all came out of an experience at a rugby league football showdown between South Sydney and Manly in 2016.
"I was in the stands and there was a man with down syndrome beside me with his mum.
Mr Jarratt recalled how he was soaking up the atmosphere and entirely engrossed in the game.
"Every time [his team] scored a try it was like he hit Mecca. He was so exuberant and happy.
"People with down syndrome are such wonderful people to be around."
But walking back to the car park after the game, a thought struck him.
"I said to my friend, 'I wonder what would happen if his mum died and he had nobody [to look after him]?'"
And the movie burst forth from there.
Mr Jarratt hopes through the movie to raises awareness about a pressing concern within the down syndrome community.
Historically individuals with down syndrome have faced limited life expectancies, but healthcare advancements have extended their lifespans to match those of the general population - bringing a new challenge - the potential for these individuals to outlive their primary caregivers - which is usually their parents.
The movie adeptly tackles this dilemma, emphasising the urgent need for comprehensive support systems for people with down syndrome and their families.
It also challenges stereotypes by showcasing the resilience, determination and humanity of its characters.
Following the mid-week movie premiere, Mr Jarratt will again be in the limelight signing autographs as part of this year's Gamma Con at the Wagga Showground on June 1.
This year the comic con-style event is promising to return to Wagga double the size and with triple the action.
In 2023, the event attracted its biggest Wagga turnout to date, and organiser Daniel Fisher said they have hired not one, but two halls - Hammond and Kyeamba Smith - at the showground this time around.
Joining Mr Jarratt at the event will be Matt Doran - who played Elan Sleazebaggano in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and the role of Mouse in The Matrix.
In keeping with the Star Wars theme, Iron Saber Academy will be running light saber workshops, while there will be a large area devoted to e-sports, including a Just Dance.
Mr Fisher said there will also be a range of other highlights including a table top zone for those passionate about Warhammer and Dungeons and Dragons.
The popular Cosplay competition will also stage a comeback, with VR displays and more.
Mr Fisher hopes the broad range of attractions will provide something for all the family to enjoy.
The event will also host local businesses and groups, including the Riverina Games Association and the Zana Aerial Dance Academy.
Cards and Combat, a Wagga business that started up following last year's Gamma Con, will also be at the event, and Mr Fisher said involving local groups is the key to establishing the event.
Gates open at 10am and close at 5pm on Saturday, with tickets available to purchase from Moshtix.
