Where to next for Michael Slater Oval

It's The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here, with your Tuesday top stories.
Andrew Mangelsdorf has the latest on last night's council meeting, where what to do about Michael Slater Oval was firmly on the agenda.
Have you noticed petrol prices doing a bit of a yo-yo, depending on the time of day?
It hasn't escaped the attention of eagle-eyed refuellers in one Riverina village - and the NRMA says "it's not a bad strategy", Taylor Dodge found out.
You may - or may not - have spotted a change in Central in the early morning, with the MTC lighting up the inner track for the first official trackwork run yesterday. It's a big first for more than one reason, Matt Malone reports.
It was startling to see the 2024 sleep count record just six rough sleepers in Wagga. The number has us scratching our heads - and it's doing the same to the several rough sleepers Finn Coleman spoke to yesterday, as well as Vinnies.
Meanwhile, a long-term Wagga group has officially gone into recess and the MLHD has the highest rates of influenza in regional NSW. Jeremy Eager has more on both of those matters.
Enjoy your Tuesday - we'll have news coming to you through our website all day long.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
