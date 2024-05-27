The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Picker out to strike again after Hurrikane Dude provides breakthrough win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 27 2024 - 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga trainer Dennis Picker is chasing two wins in five days with Hurrikane Dude at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday after the five-year-old became his first winner since 2021 on Friday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Wagga trainer Dennis Picker is chasing two wins in five days with Hurrikane Dude at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday after the five-year-old became his first winner since 2021 on Friday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Dennis Picker is looking to strike while the iron is hot after scoring a breakthrough win.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.