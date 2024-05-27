Picker out to strike again after Hurrikane Dude provides breakthrough win

Dennis Picker is looking to strike while the iron is hot after scoring a breakthrough win.
Hurrikane Dude provided new Yirribee Pacing Stud boss his first win since 2021.
Picker didn't have a starter for almost two and a half years, but was quick to make up for lost time.
With just his third starter, at his second meeting back, Hurrikane Dude was able to deliver a win at West Wyalong on Friday.
Picker was pleased to get back to winning ways.
"It had been a while, I've had any starters for a couple of years but to get a winner again was good," Picker said.
"We stopped racing all together and anything that was racing was going to Scotty Hewitt or Bern (Hewitt), any relation really, and the horse that won on Friday is actually uncle Mark's."
It was also a breakthrough for Hurrikane Dude who had only been placed once in 18 starts since his last win in December 2022.
Picker has six horses in work and feels a change of scenery has given the five-year-old a new lease on life since leaving Mark Hewitt's stable."
"He was born and bred at Mark's place, broken in and been there for years but his form had tapered right off," Picker said.
"He thought somewhere different might give him a lease on life again so that's how I ended up having him."
Hurrikane Dude was able to lead throughout at West Wyalong on Friday.
He needed the line after over racing but was able to hold on to score by a half neck.
Picker feels he will be better suited at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
"He only just held on but he probably got a bit keen after kicking the wheel a little bit," Picker said.
"It stirred him up but he did enough to last the trip out.
"He's quite a big horse and he can kick those wheels a fair bit and it stirs him up when it happens so the bigger track will help him.
"He gets into the race good as he's still in the same grade so I can't see why he won't run another good race."
Hurrikane Dude has drawn nine in the Cattlewash @ Yirribee Pacing Stud Pace and is the only horse on the second row.
Cattlewash is a new addition to the stallion ranks since the Picker family took over Yirribee.
He is only available through frozen semen but they will stand Warrawee Needy for the upcoming breeding season.
